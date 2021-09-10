SUT ANNOUNCES SECOND VIRTUAL OFFSHORE WIND INTRODUCTORY COURSE

The Society for Underwater Technology's (SUT) second virtual Offshore Wind Renewable Energy course, held in association with Cranfield University, will take place on 19-20 October over two online interactive 4-hour morning sessions..



The introductory offshore wind course featuring acknowledged industry and academic experts as presenters is designed with two specific groups in mind: professional non-engineering staff, who would benefit from understanding the offshore wind energy industry; and for engineers and technical staff new to the sector or making the transition from another industry.Following an introduction to the SUT, topics being covered over the two days are:• Wind and the Net Zero Challenge inc Deepwater Floating Potential• Planning, Environmental Studies, and Approvals• MetOcean/Weather: UK and NW Europe Focus inc Deepwater for Floating Technology• Fixed Bottom Offshore Structure Design and Integrity• Offshore Site Investigation and Seabed Site Foundations• Construction and Cables• Floating Wind Structures• Completion, Post Installation, and Ongoing OperationTime is set aside for questions and for networking.As Cheryl Burgess, Chief Executive of SUT explains:"SUT is an international Learned Society with members in 40 countries. It covers all aspects of marine science and engineering involved in the seabed, the water column and surface piercing structures."An increasing number of our corporate and individual members in the UK and overseas are involved with the rapidly expanding global offshore wind industry. We were thrilled by the reaction to our first offshore wind virtual course at which we had delegates from all over the UK and from France and South Korea. Naturally we asked for feedback and were delighted by what we received:• The course was well balanced, interesting, and enjoyable. Excellent presenters.• Excellent value• For me, it was perfect.• I thought it was brilliant. Fast paced but very understandable. It was pitched at exactly the right level.• All presenters were very informative and delivered subject matter effortlessly.• This course is absolutely fantastic!"Receiving feedback such positive feedback proved that we really ‘hit the spot', we look forward to similar reactions from our October delegates."The full programme, details on the nine presenters, and registration information are online at www.sut.org/event/offshore-wind-renewable-energy-virtual-course/Course fees are £325 for SUT members; and £415 for non-Members (excluding VAT where chargeable). The course is CPD approved. SUT Individual membership is £76 per year. To join, visit www.sut.org or e-mail jane.hinton@sut.org.