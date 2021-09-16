5MP RTMP RTSP 3G 4G LTE Wifi CCTV Security Camera With Sim Card Operated by Solar PV Battery

Jaste Solar 100% wire-free mobile HD security camera system operates on 4G-LTE and 3G GSM networks. An ideal live streaming video solution with no wiring hassles, when in areas with limited or no WIFI access, no electrical power source. Our 3G/4G/WIFI security camera systems are equipped with backup battery storage to enable monitoring without charging. It's energy saving and convenient to use. You can use Android/iOS mobile devices to remotely view anywhere at anytime. Combined with alert notification function, motion detection function and waterproof function, these camera systems are widely used in outdoor places.

Jaste solar technology Co.,ltd is officially registered in March of 2014. In view of promising future of alternative new energy and prevailing trend of IoT, Nenghua Bao, founder of Jaste Solar, founded the company. Core development team of the company is consisted of experienced senior software and hardware engineers from Solar Industry and IoT Area. The R & D team has accumulated experience in R & D design multi platforms in order to ensure product technical strength and ODM service quality.



Since her foundation, Jaste Solar adheres to the sustainable development concept, integrates technological innovation, flexible combination and green environment into the design concept of the product, to realize the interests of the environment and harmonious coexistence. Throughemploying the green intelligent technology to help users enjoy the fun of modern life. With advanced concepts, rigorous design, efficient production and customer service, we will make unremitting efforts to realize the global energy saving and deliver great product & ideal solutions at affordable prices.Now, we pride ourselves on our highly focused products in solar powered wireless surveillance industry and solar LED lamps industry, and we are able to react quickly to the demands of changing technology and design.Start with Jaste Solar to deliver new technology solutions, streamline deployments and take advantage of all the promise the alternative new energy and IoT technology offer. Stay with Jaste Solar and build your future in the abundant green energy and Internet of Things.