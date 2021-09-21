EES EUROPE CONFERENCE: MARKET TRENDS AND NEW TECHNOLOGIES IN THE ENERGY STORAGE DECADE

Munich/Pforzheim, September 21, 2021: Investments and subsidies in the billions, fiercely growing revenues - the storage industry is booming in all areas, from battery production to large storage plants and domestic storage systems. The ees Europe Conference held from October 6-7, 2021 will provide an overview of the dynamic battery storage markets. In the Conference Center Nord (CNN) at Messe München, high-caliber experts will be presenting on market trends and new technologies for battery storage. Participants will be able to discuss opportunities and challenges in the industry. Further information will be available at ees Europe Restart 2021, the international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, which will be taking place as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 from October 6-8 at Messe München.



Siemens is planning the construction of a 100-megawatt battery storage system in the city of Wunsiedel (Bavaria). With nearly €437 million, the federal government and the state of Rhineland-Palatinate are supporting sustainable battery cell production at Opel in Kaiserslautern. The Greek government is planning an invitation to tender for subsidies of 700-megawatt battery storage systems in fall 2021. And in 2020, the number of solar storage systems in Germany grew by around 50% for the third year in a row. Recent industry reports show: Whether for battery production, large storage plants or domestic storage systems - huge investments are being made and the markets are developing fiercely.A focus on market trends and new technologies for battery systemsThe international ees Europe Conference from October 6-7, 2021 in Munich will provide an overview of the dynamically developing battery storage markets. Participants will be able to discuss trends in the market and new technologies for energy storage as well as opportunities and challenges in the industry. Topics covered will include how to take advantage of attractive possibilities in the markets and how business models need to evolve as a result. Other sessions will highlight how storage solutions can make the generation of renewable energies the leading technology for producing energy throughout the world. Participants will also discuss how to adequately deal with the growing ecological and societal expectations placed on energy storage."The decade of energy storage"High-caliber experts from the storage industry will also be speaking at the specialist conference. Florian Mayr, a partner at the strategy consulting firm Apricum and chairman of the ees Europe Conference committee, will explain how the energy world is changing and how the growing demand for flexibility in the power grid is affecting energy storage. Mayr is convinced that the 2020s will go down in history as the "decade of energy storage".A special highlight: Two joint sessions together with the Intersolar Europe Conference. At the session "Leading the Charge: Electrical Energy Storage for Residential and C&I PV Systems", Sebastian Kuhn, Portfolio Manager at Siemens, will demonstrate how solar and battery storage can be put to use in commercial and industrial buildings. At the session, "A Formidable Team: Utility-scale PV and Electrical Energy Storage", Carlos Nieto, Global Product Line Manager Energy Storage at ABB, will report on how artificial intelligence can be implemented to maximize the operating capacity of battery storage systems for solar power plants. The full Conference Program with information on all of the sessions and much more is available at www.ees-europe.com/conference-programKey topic: Green hydrogenThe international specialist conference ees Europe is being held as part of The smarter E Europe Restart 2021, the innovation hub for new energy solutions, which is taking place from October 6-7 at Messe München in the Conference Center Nord (CCN), in parallel with the Intersolar Europe Conference and four additional specialist conferences from The smarter E Europe.Not far from the CCN, in hall B6 at ees Europe, companies will be presenting future-oriented solutions for storing renewable energies, innovative battery technologies, stationary energy storage solutions and battery systems. While the ees Europe Conference is focused on the topic of batteries, the main attraction in hall B6 is green hydrogen: This form of hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy, is another main focus of ees Europe Restart 2021, which is taking place from October 6-8, 2021 at Messe München as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021. Technologies, services and infrastructure solutions relating to hydrogen, fuel cells, electrolysis and Power-to-Gas will be showcased in hall B6 in the area "Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo".Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHees Europe will be held this year as ees Europe Restart 2021 from October 6-8 as part of the innovative platform The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.ees-europe.com/conference-programwww.ees-europe.com/enwww.TheSmarterE.de/enees Europeees Europe is the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems and has been held at Messe München since 2014. Under the motto "Innovating energy storage," the yearly event brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.The accompanying ees Europe Conference delves into and highlights current issues in the industry. With ees South America in São Paulo and ees India in Gandhinagar, the global exhibition series is represented across three continents.ees Europe is part of The smarter E Europe - the continent's largest platform for the energy industry - meaning it is more interconnected, integrative and efficient than ever before as it contributes to making the new energy world a reality. Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, will take place in parallel to ees Europe in 2021. With its focus on solutions and technologies for clean transportation, Power2Drive complements ees Europe perfectly. Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, and EM-Power Europe, the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions, also take place at the same time. All four exhibitions are held as part of The smarter E Europe - the innovation hub for new energy solutions.For more information on ees Europe, please visit: www.ees-europe.comees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).