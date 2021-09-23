Energy Toolbase Integrates with Socomec to Provide Seamless Solution for Modeling and Deploying Energy Storage Projects

Energy Toolbase and Socomec are now integrated to enable solar and energy storage developers to seamlessly model, control, and monitor energy storage projects. Socomec's energy storage solutions have been added to Energy Toolbase's ETB Developer sales and modeling platform which allows users to run energy storage dispatch simulations and savings analysis that are representative of how Socomec's Energy Storage Systems (ESS), controlled by Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controller would operate in the field.



Socomec has an integrated all-in-one energy storage solution featuring Lithium-ion Iron-Phosphate battery technology, paired with a bidirectional power conversion system (PCS), packaged into a modular system design for easy transportation, installation, and maintenance. The product offering features 2-hour and 4-hour configurations and can be stacked to accommodate different power and capacity needs."Energy Toolbase's relationship and integration with Socomec has been a work in progress for close to two years now as we have been getting set to roll our this integrated ESS solution," said Kevin Mulvey, Manager of Technology and Product Operations. "Our experience working with the Socomec team has given us the utmost confidence that these energy storage systems will be among the most trusted and reliable products on the market."Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software utilizes artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning to optimize battery dispatch for maximum savings. Acumen EMS™ control strategies operate in both behind-the-meter and front-of-the-meter settings, including demand charge management, time-of-use arbitrage, self-consumption, demand response, and more. The cohesive Energy Toolbase product suite, which includes ETB Developer, Acumen EMS™, and ETB Monitor empowers developers and asset owners to model, control, and monitor energy storage projects."We're excited to integrate with Energy Toolbase and be listed on the ETB Developer platform to enable quick and precise economic calculations for Socomec Energy Storage," said Director of Marketing, Chuck Rames. "This gives developers a streamlined process for modeling and deploying Socomec SUNSYS Hybrid Energy Storage with Acumen EMS controls to maximize value capture."Energy Toolbase and Socomec will co-host a webinar on Tuesday, October 12 at 11 am PST/2 pm EST to overview the functionality of their newly launched integration. Register here.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's products are used distributed energy organizations worldwide to model, control, and monitor their solar and energy storage systems. To learn more visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com.SOCOMEC: When energy mattersFounded in 1922, SOCOMEC is an independent industrial group with a workforce of 3,600 experts spread over 28 subsidiaries in the world. Our core business: the availability, control and safety of low voltage electrical networks serving our customers' power performance.