APsystems Introduces the DS3, the World’s Most Powerful Dual-Module Microinverter Series

APsystems unveils the DS3 series, a dual-module, single phase microinverter product line for residential and commercial solar applications at the Solar Solutions International trade show in The Netherlands.



A new, groundbreaking design for APsystems, the DS3 series is launching with multiple power offerings in several major global markets, with outputs up to 960VA—making it the most powerful dual-module microinverter in the world and reflecting APsystems' commitment to powerful innovation with global capability.The new platform architecture, built from the ground up by the power electronics design experts comprising APsystems' engineering and R&D teams, employs the latest breakthroughs in power inversion circuitry, semiconductor device technology, high-speed communication and intelligent control.The DS3 series is designed to be paired with virtually any choice of PV module type and size, including 60 and 72-cell modules, 120 and 144 split-cell modules, as well as bi-facial modules. With multiple output ranges available, installers can capably find an optimal DS3 microinverter model to match their choice of PV module type, size and capacity to maximize the power output and increase energy harvest. The new product line is also fully compatible with APsystems' existing QS1 and YC600 microinverters as well as ECU-R, ECU-C and ECU-B gateway devices.DS3 Series microinverters offer the following features and benefits:Maximized power output for each application to harness today's high-capacity PV modulesHigh 97% efficiencyReactive Power Control, meeting interconnection requirementsA wide range of power outputs ideal for all major solar marketsMore intelligent, streamlined architectureFuture-proof with remote upgradeability20% fewer components for increased reliabilityEncrypted Zigbee wireless for faster communication speed and enhanced system securityThe DS3 series continues to build on the successful APsystems line of multi-module microinverters, offering reduced logistics costs, faster installation, improved communication and connection features, and a wide MPPT voltage range for greater energy harvest during low light conditions.DS3 series microinverters will be on display at the APsystems stand #C9.1 at the Solar Solutions International, the largest trade show for solar energy in Northwest Europe, September 28-30 at the Expo Haarlemmermeer in The Netherlands.About APsystemsAPsystems is the #1 global multi-platform MLPE solution provider, offering microinverter and DC optimizer power electronics as well as energy storage and rapid shutdown devices for the global solar PV industry. APsystems microinverters are intelligent, innovative, and the best-selling multi-module microinverters in the world.Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, APsystems encompasses 4 global business units serving customers in over 120 countries. With millions of units sold producing more than 2.5 TWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing solar MLPE segment.APsystems EMEA is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands and Lyon, France (Branch); APsystems USA is based in Seattle, Washington; APsystems APAC is based in Jiaxing and Shanghai, China. APsystems also has locations in Guadalajara, Mexico and Sydney, Australia.Learn more at www.APsystems.com.