SunBrush® mobil delivers solar cleaning system TrackFlex to Uzbekistan

The local project management company Nur Navoi Solar Foreign Enterprise LLC is using the systems to clean the 100-megawatt Navoi Solar Power Project solar farm southwest of the city of Navoi. "Thanks to the cleaning equipment from SunBrush® mobil, we have found a gentle and efficient way to clean the solar park," says LIU Meng from solar park installer and EPC supplier SEPCOIII.



Brush inclination adjustable dynamicallyThe SunBrush® mobil TrackFlex is particularly suitable for cleaning tracking PV systems whose mod-ules follow the sun during the course of the day. Using a joystick, an operator can individually adjust the cleaning brush's angle of inclination to that of the modules. "The tracking system can, there-fore, continue to run during the entire cleaning process," says SunBrush Managing Director Franz Ehleuter, explaining the advantage of his machine.The TrackFlex can be mounted easily and quickly on any carrier vehicle. In Uzbekistan, the machines are used with Belarus tractors from the manufacturer Minsk Tractor Works. For the snowy winters, SunBrush® mobil has equipped the cleaning machines with its WinterKit; in this version, among other things, a motor with double the power and snow guide plates ensure that the brushes selec-tively sweep the snow from the modules.The Navoi Solar Power Project is the Uzbek government's first private-public partnership project. Following a call for tenders, the country has commissioned the project developer Masdar to plan, finance, build and operate the park.SunBrush® mobil at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021SunBrush® mobil will be at the InterSolar Europe trade fair in Munich from October 6 to 8. At booth 651 in hall A5, managing director Franz Ehleuter and his team will be available for personal talks.About SunBrush® mobil GmbHSunBrush® mobil GmbH develops, produces, and sells cleaning devices for photovoltaic installations and building facades. The company was founded in 2014 by Managing Director Franz Ehleuter in Lachen, Germany. It utilizes its engineering expertise to develop its cleaning systems in house and operates its own test center. The innovative engineering company supplies customers around the globe.SunBrush® mobil maintains research cooperation with the Institute for Energy and Drive Technolo-gy at the Ulm University of Applied Sciences. All SunBrush® mobil products are covered by German and European patents. Renowned solar module manufacturers have authorized the use of Sun-Brush® mobil brushes on their products.