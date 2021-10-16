48V Lithium Battery: An Important Component of Off-grid System

What is a 48V lithium battery?



Lots of off-grid homes or Motor homes utilize 12V lithium batteries to run their 12V tools. Any type of rising incapacity, whether it is a panel or a battery to power more things, indicates a decision: raise the voltage or increase the amperage. Parallel batteries keep the voltage continuous as well as dual the amperage. This is great, however just to a certain level; as amplifiers raise, larger cords are needed to ensure system safety. Much more amperes of current going through a wire implies higher resistance, so extra heat goes through it. Much more warmth implies that the possibility of a blown fuse, tripping of a circuit breaker, or fire rises. The 48V lithium battery strikes an equilibrium between raising ability without enhancing threat.Home energy storage system mainly refers to the energy storage system installed in residential houses. Its operation mode includes independent operation, supporting operation with small wind turbines, rooftop photovoltaic and other renewable energy power generation equipment, and domestic heat storage equipment.The applications of home energy storage systems include electricity bill management, control of electricity costs; power supply reliability; distributed renewable energy access; electric vehicle energy storage battery applications, etc.The home energy storage system is similar to a miniature energy storage power station, and its operation is not affected by the city's power supply pressure. During the low time of power consumption, the battery pack in the home energy storage system can be self-charged to be used during peak or power outages. In addition to being used as an emergency power source, the home energy storage system can also save household electricity expenses because it can balance the electricity load. And in some areas where the power grid cannot reach, the home energy storage system can be self-sufficient with electricity generated by photovoltaic and wind power generation systems.For lithium battery manufacturers, there are also huge business opportunities in the home energy storage market. According to data, by 2020, the scale of the home energy storage market will reach 300MW. According to the installation cost of lithium-ion batteries of US$345/KW, the market value of lithium-ion battery home energy storage systems is around US$100 million.What is more noteworthy is that in this market field, there is currently no possibility of other energy storage technologies participating in the competition, and 48V lithium-ion batteries are expected to dominate the home energy storage market.The price of lithium battery products is falling toward the direction that every family can afford it, which will promote home energy storage as a daily form of household electricity consumption around the world.Through the research and development of energy storage technology and product innovation, combined with clean power generation technology such as solar energy, 48V lithium battery energy storage technology is promoted to gradually replace the large-scale gasoline and diesel generators used in homes, outdoors, and other occasions.The development of home energy storage systems in Germany and Australia is the most significant. Its development has received strong support from the government. More companies around the world are gradually entering the home energy storage system market, and suppliers are developing more global-oriented home energy storage systems. 48V lithium battery energy storage system in the energy storage market.Compared with lead-acid batteries, 48V energy storage lithium batteries have the advantages of small size, lightweight, strong temperature adaptability, high charging and discharging efficiency, safety and stability, long service life, energy-saving, and environmental protection.As one of the leading lithium battery manufacturers in China, BSLBATT battery has also invested a lot of money in the development and production of 48V lithium batteries in the field of home energy storage. The company has successively launched a number of lithium battery energy storage solutions specifically for household needs. From wall-mounted Powerwall batteries to stackable home energy storage systems, we provide battery capacity solutions ranging from 2.5kWh to 30kWh, using modern design and management systems to supplement self-produced energy systems such as rooftop photovoltaics.Advantages of BSLBATT battery 48V lithium battery energy storage system※10 years long service life;※Modular design, small size, and lightweight;※Front operation, front wiring, easy to install and maintain;※One key switch machine, the operation is more convenient;※Suitable for long-term charge and discharge cycles;※Safety certification: TUV, CE, TLC, UN38.3, etc.;※Support high current charge and discharge: 100A (2C) charge and discharge;※Using high-performance processor, equipped with dual CPU, high reliability;※Multiple communication interfaces: RS485, RS232, CAN;※Using multi-level energy consumption management;※High compatibility BMS, seamless connection with energy storage inverter;※Multiple machines in parallel, the address is automatically obtained without manual operation.※Support customization to meet various scenarios and needsThe 48V lithium battery pack is designed to adapt to a variety of industry applications. The domestic lithium battery energy storage market has huge potential, and the energy storage lithium technology continues to mature. With the continuous progress of lithium batteries and other energy storage products and the continuous improvement of national policies in various countries, BSLBATT battery It is believed that more and more energy storage products will come to ordinary households to improve people's quality of life.