THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2022: START-UPS AND YOUNG COMPANIES TAKE CENTER STAGE

Munich/Pforzheim, January 20, 2022: At Europe's largest platform for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe, start-ups will present their solutions in the Start-up Area in hall B5, meet national and international decision makers of the industry and forge new business relationships. The innovation hub for new energy solutions will open its doors from May 11-13, 2022, in Munich, including the energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe. Start-ups and young, innovative companies can apply now.



The smarter E Europe covers the full range of energy industry topics. Each of the four energy exhibitions has a distinct professional focus, and by organizing all of them at the same time, the links between products and topics - which are so crucial for the energy sector - are mapped. The innovation hub for new energy solutions gives start-ups and young companies all-in-one access to the relevant companies, players and decision makers who shape the energy world, and therefore ample opportunities to meet new customers and connect with valuable new contacts.For start-ups there are two attractive offers: the Rising Star Package and the Newcomer Package. Cost of participation starts at €840. You can find detailed information here: https://www.thesmartere.de/for-exhibitors/start-ups/info.Additionally, the joint booth "Innovation made in Germany" is on offer for young companies. Participation is subsidized by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) who will cover 60 percent of the booth rental fee at the first two events and 50 percent from the third participation up to a total cost of €7,500 euros per exhibitor and exhibition.Young companies present innovationAt The smarter E Europe, start-ups benefit from a Marketing Package, which includes a press release, a job posting free of charge, banners and a customizable exhibition profile. What's more, they can apply for a ten-minute long presentation on the start-up stage to present their company and innovative solutions for the new energy world. Start-ups put their innovative power to the test to go head-to-head for The smarter E AWARD, the Intersolar AWARD and the ees AWARD. These awards honor the innovative products and projects of future-oriented companies that play a key role in the success of the new energy world. There is no participation fee for start-ups and you can apply until February 28, 2022. Further information is available at: https://www.thesmartere-award.com/en/participation/participation.Business Speed DatingThe smarter E Europe also offers numerous networking opportunities. Business speed dating allows young companies to forge new business relationships - and it's free of charge. Start-ups are given eight-minute slots with project partners and investors selected using an algorithm. You can order this service through the Exhibitor Cockpit. It will become available in spring 2022.The smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe), will take place from May 11-13, 2022, at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.de/enImage source: © Solar Promotion GmbHThe smarter E Europe"Creating a new energy world" - This is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. The focus is on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply. Our vision: A renewable, decentralized, and digital energy supply that is available around the clock. We have been working hard on this vision for 30 years. Combined on the innovation platform, The smarter E Europe a total of four parallel exhibitions will be presented:"Connecting Solar Business" is the motto of Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar Europe has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers project developers, planners, and start-ups of the solar industry."Innovating energy storage": In accordance with this motto, ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, is the ideal meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, fleet and energy managers, distributors and start-ups. The exhibition shines the spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services as well as innovative solutions and technologies for sustainable mobility.EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of renewable energy as well as energy management in smart grids and microgrids. Other topics featured are grid infrastructure, energy services, operator models. In addition, EM-Power Europe supports companies on their way to climate neutrality.For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.de/enThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).