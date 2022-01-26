Terrasun to Bring GlidePath Energy Storage and Lifecycle Services for ERCOT’s Fast Response

IHI Terrasun Solutions, Inc. (Terrasun), a subsidiary of the IHI Corporation, has signed an agreement with GlidePath to provide energy storage system solutions and lifecycle services for the Byrd Ranch Storage Project as part of an effort to improve the reliability of the ERCOT system.



More Headlines Articles

By providing 50 MW AC-Coupled storage, along with a 10 year warranty and maintenance services, Terrasun will support GlidePath's efforts to bring Texas customers service through multiple ERCOT reliability markets."We are eager to work with GlidePath on these ERCOT initiatives." Jamal Burki, President of IHI Terrasun Solutions states. "With our continued success in the distributed generation applications, we are focused on providing our same adaptable technology and flexible range of system solutions and services for utility-scale projects like these. We look forward to working alongside GlidePath in their commitment to developing important energy solutions in Texas."Terrasun's technology-agnostic approach integrates multiple top-tier batteries, inverter technologies and intelligent system controls into offerings that enable customers to develop and operate the ideal energy storage solution for their needs. These solutions, coupled with flexible lifecycle services, ensure a continuous successful operation backed by the company's bankability and long history of reliability."IHI Terrasun has been an important partner for GlidePath in the development and construction of the Byrd Ranch Storage Project," said, Chris McKissack, CEO of GlidePath. "IHI was able to provide a dependable and financeable package of systems, warranties and long-term services that will play a key role supporting grid reliability and ensuring the success of Byrd Ranch."The two companies align in their focus on safety, quality, and their expertise in the US energy market. Terrasun provides energy storage technology and lifecycle services, including monitoring, maintenance, warranty management and augmentation. GlidePath will own and operate the Byrd Ranch Facility that is expected to be complete in the summer of 2022.About IHI Terrasun SolutionsSince 1853, the IHI Corporation has been a global energy and industrial company. IHI Terrasun Solutions, Inc. was established in 2014 as IHI Energy Storage and has been positioned to develop software and provide energy storage system integration solutions and services with 2.4GWhs installed, contracted and in construction. IHI Terrasun Solutions, Inc. now provides integrated solar + storage lifecycle services and solutions grounded in advanced software and hardware.Interested parties can learn more about the range of solutions and services offered by IHI Terrasun Solutions, Inc. on the company website: https://ihiterrasun.comAbout GlidePathGlidePath Power Solutions is a leading developer of distributed power solutions spanning multiple technologies and U.S. power markets. Led by a team of power industry veterans, GlidePath has successfully developed multiple battery storage projects in the U.S. and is actively advancing a multi-technology project development portfolio exceeding 12 GWh of planned distributed power capacity. Chicago-based GlidePath is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist investor in renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure. For more information, visit www.glidepath.net.