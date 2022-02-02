VillaGrid and Lumin Smart Panels partner to unlock partial and whole home backup

Villara Energy Systems, maker of the high-powered VillaGrid energy storage system, announced today its partnership with Lumin, maker of the Lumin Smart Panel. Lumin turns ordinary electrical panels into smart panels, protecting more circuits against power outages without allowing unintentional energy usage to drain batteries prematurely.



More Headlines Articles

The VillaGrid is the first home battery powered by Lithium Titanate, delivering double the power and twice the useful life of standard lithium ion batteries.Standard home battery systems are limited to backing up only a few small circuits, but with the power of the VillaGrid and the flexibility of Lumin Smart Panels, homeowners can protect far more circuits—in some cases the whole house—against power outages."We're very excited about this partnership. The power of the VillaGrid, combined with the flexibility of the Lumin Smart Panel, will empower countless consumers to glide through outages with ease."Garrett Woodroof, General Manager of Villara Energy Systems, LLCHow it works: Solar panels charge the VillaGrid with solar energy every day. Homeowners use the Lumin app to choose which circuits to automatically turn off during a power outage (e.g., the air conditioner), and which circuits to keep on (e.g., the freezer). During an actual power outage, homeowners can use the Lumin app to turn those same circuits on and off in real time. If your battery is already full and your solar panels are still producing, why not turn on the AC?"With the growing number of power outages from natural disasters, it is critical to provide solar and storage users with more cost effective and convenient backup power, allowing homeowners the option to pick and choose what they power and when they power it," said Alex Bazhinov, Founder and CEO of Lumin. "By partnering with Villara Energy, we hope to change the way people backup their homes by conserving energy in extended outages and finding a balance between comfort and resilience."Villara Energy Systems and Lumin have partnered on a new home development as a pilot project, where the combined system will be included standard on all homes, providing homeowners with backup power for the air conditioner and most of the standard 120 volt circuits.This partnership will be interesting for the home energy industry, where typical system performance has fallen behind consumer expectations. Homeowners are demanding more power and more flexibility, and the VillaGrid + Lumin combination gives them exactly that.