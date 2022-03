IPG, developer of the IPG Flameless Generator, and Rotrex A/S, manufacturer of highspeed planetary drives and custom compressor solutions, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership to explore advancing Rotrex's automotive Supercharger for utilisation in the delivery of highly-efficient, pollutant-free, fuel-flexible power from IPG's generator.



As part of their prototype project, IPG have incorporated the standard automotive Rotrex C38R-112 Supercharger to provide the compressed air required for IPG's innovative flameless combustion process, that enables pollutant-free power from any fuel. This strategic partnership aims to evaluate the opportunities for optimisation of Rotrex's compressor to increase overall efficiency of IPG's product, and establish predicted maintenance and lifecycle analysis for future volume production."The IPG-Rotrex partnership is an exciting collaboration for IPG, and one that is vital as weprogress from prototyping into a customer-demonstration product over the coming year. With Rotrex's expertise in supercharger development, IPG can integrate a proven technology into our innovative product, helping to accelerate our development of a market-ready replacement to the diesel generator," said Toby Gill, CEO of IPG."As industries set their sights on a net zero future, the call for clean solutions to our growingenergy requirements is stronger than ever," said Søren Schmidt, Head of Operations at Rotrex. "By partnering with IPG, we hope to support the development of a cutting-edge climate tech that promises to answer this call across a wide range of industries, from EV charging to construction. We hope to advance our product offering with this promise of an additional high-volume application for the Rotrex C38R-112."IPG is currently delivering a £1 million prototype project with National Highways to demonstrate the IPG Flameless Generator, delivering off-grid, pollutant-free power from both hydrogen and natural gas. Following a £2m close of their seed round in March 2021, IPG are launching a crowdfunding campaign in April 2022, to raise additional funds to support deployment of customer pilot trials.Rotrex A/S is the manufacturer of high-speed planetary drives for use in automotive centrifugal compressors and cathode compressors for hydrogen Fuel Cells. Rotrex will provide optimised, market-ready compressor solutions to IPG as they progress towards the goal of delivering the innovative IPG Flameless Generator to market.