For Mediterranean tiled roofs: AEROCOMPACT launches a new quick mounting hook

AEROCOMPACT - the international expert for PV mounting solutions - has developed a quick mounting hook for PV systems on pitched roofs. The new CompactPITCH XT35-VLOW (vlow stands for very low) is particularly suitable for Mediterranean roof types: The base plate is very flat (low) at 20 millimetres, which is why the aluminium hook can be optimally used with flat battens, e.g. with monk and nun or Portoghese tiles.



More Headlines Articles

Installers save a lot of time because the new hook, unlike standard roof hooks for pitched roofs, has two positions in the vertical plane instead of the usual plates with serrations and screws. All installers have to do is push the hook from the side into the guides of the base plate - and that's it. AEROCOMPACT offers both fastening screws for simultaneous positioning and mounting and positioning screws for decentralised base plates or concrete anchors.Fixed in place with one screwThe base plate is fastened with wood screws. Then the hook is fine-adjusted by moving it horizontally in one of the two guide levels. Only one wood screw is required for the final fastening.Fastening the base plate decentrally can also be done quickly and easily. In this case, the cantilevered base plate is fastened to the substructure with wood screws. The roof hook is fastened decentrally using a hexagon socket (which is supplied) and a threaded pin, which is clamped in the base plate by tightening it.The base plate can also easily be anchored in concrete. "The final fastening with a single screw is unique", says Christian Ganahl of AEROCOMPACT, who has applied for a patent for the concept.Maximum flexibilityTo further reduce installation time, AEROCOMPACT offers the CE-certified roof hook optionally with a pre-mounted quick-release CL adapter. It can accommodate all X-mounting rails quickly and conveniently with the help of the innovative click mechanism. With the X40-X50 mounting rail, the framed modules can also be installed in the landscape mode. The additional horizontal rails are simply mounted directly onto the base rails with the XDL cross connector.AEROCOMPACT has stored the roof hook in the AeroTool planning and engineering software database. The company provides a 25-year warranty.AEROCOMPACT at Solar Solutions InternationalAEROCOMPACT will present the new roof hook at the Solar Solutions International trade fair in Haarlemmermeer (the Netherlands) from 12 to 14 April 2022. Visitors will find the company at stand D13. At Intersolar Europe, which will take place in Munich from 11 to 13 May 2022, AEROCOMPACT will present its solutions at stand A6.180.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT was founded in 2014 in Austria and the USA. The company produces and sells PV mounting solutions for flat roofs, pitched roofs and metal roofs, as well as for ground-mounted systems. The company has locations in Austria, the USA and India and an additional 14 sales offices around the world. In total, the company employs around 100 people worldwide.Publisher:Aerocompact Europe GmbHKlaus MathisHead of Global Marketing & CommunicationGewerbestraße 146822 SatteinsAustriaTel. +43 (0) 5524 225 66klaus.mathis@aerocompact.comwww.aerocompact.comPress Contact:Krampitz CommunicationsIris Krampitz, Marie-Theres DemmerTel. +49 (0)221 912 49949E-Mail: contact@pr-krampitz.de