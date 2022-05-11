Soltec supplies SFOne to generate 83 MW in new Minas Gerais project, Brazil

Murcia, May 11, 2022.- Soltec, integrated supplier of solutions for solar tracking photovoltaic plants, will supply trackers capable of generating 83 MW in a new solar plant in the Minas Gerais region, Brazil. The solar plant, owned by Mercury Renew, Solatio and Sunrise, will be equipped with Soltec's single-axis SFOne tracker.



Over 154,000 modules and 1,366 1P-array SFOne trackers will be supplied to this project. Including this photovoltaic plant, Soltec has an accumulated track record of over 4 GW in Brazil, where it is a leading solar plant supplier with an office and factory in the country since 2015, and many years of operation.This new solar plant will cover a surface area of around 150 hectares, contributing to avoid the emission 156,206 metric tons of CO2 to the atmosphere. The electricity generated by this solar plant will be enough to power over 40,000 households.Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, said that "this project further consolidates our leading position in the Brazilian market, where Soltec has been operating for many years. We are convinced that Brazil remains as a key market for energy transition and we want to continue being here as the main supplier for new projects in this country. We are honored by the alliance between Mercury Renew, Solatio and Sunrise for this project, as it encourages us to further strengthen our position in the industry".Soltec has a strong presence in Latin America and is a leader in accumulated supply to many countries, including Brazil. By being one of the first solar tracking companies to enter the Latin American market, Soltec has established itself as a leader in this industry.