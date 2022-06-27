Highview Power Welcomes New Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Highview Power, a global leader in long duration energy storage and essential grid services, has added Dominic Walters to the company's leadership team as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer (CMCO). Walters will build and lead the company's marketing, corporate communications, and government team to accelerate demand for its long duration energy storage technology and scale the company's brand globally.



More Headlines Articles

"We're incredibly fortunate that Dominic will be joining Highview Power at this critical juncture as we scale our renewable energy platforms around the world," commented Rupert Pearce, CEO of Highview Power. "I had the good fortune to work with Dominic at Inmarsat and saw first-hand how he was able to drive change and build a global brand and I know he'll bring the same level of energy and expertise to Highview Power."Walters joins Highview Power after spending five years leading satellite giant Inmarsat Aviation's integrated marketing and communications strategy. As Inmarsat's Vice President of Marketing Communications and Strategy, he helped drive significant revenue growth as Inmarsat seized a 50% share of a new multi-billion dollar aviation segment. Walters took the business from virtual unknown in its sector to a global aviation connectivity leader."Addressing climate change is one of the world's most urgent issues, and Highview Power is poised to be a leader in the UK and global energy transition journey," said Walters. "I am excited to be part of this challenge and quickly help establish why long duration energy storage, and Highview Power, is absolutely vital if we want to achieve our global ambitions of net zero."His many accomplishments at Inmarsat include the ground-breaking Sky High Economics study developed with the London School of Economics that forecasted the potential for billions of dollars in ancillary revenue for the airline industry through advances in inflight broadband and connectivity.Prior to Inmarsat, Walters held senior marketing communications and consultancy roles with a range of international businesses including BP, Shell, Pizza Express, and BAE Systems. Walters holds an MSc in Digital Communications from the London School of Business and Finance and is author of Harnessing the Power at Your Fingertips: A Leader's Guide to B2B Marketing Communications (Cutting Through the Bull Publishing).Media Contact:Wendy Prabhu, Mercom CommunicationsHighviewpower@MercomCapital.com+1.512.215.4452