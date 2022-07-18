Renogy Launches Renogy One, the First All-In-One Energy Monitoring and Smart Living Center

Renogy, a leading commercial provider of renewable energy products, today announced the release of Renogy One, the first all-in-one Energy Monitoring and Smart Living Center. Through an easy-to-use unit and interface, Renogy One enables users to monitor and control battery power levels, charge controllers, inverters and other connected devices at a glance. Renogy One is also designed to integrate with Internet of Things, or IoT products, allowing users to create "smart scenes", which streamline daily routines to build a smart and connected home.



More Headlines Articles

Renogy One is the first comprehensive touchscreen gateway on the market that can monitor and manage energy systems, while also enabling users to configure smart life scenarios via IoT.With rolling blackouts projected to affect much of the West Coast, Mid-West, and Texas this summer, caused by aging power plants, water scarcity, and burgeoning populations, many have opted to hybridize their current systems with solar power, or to remove themselves off the grid entirely. Similarly, costs for power have increased by 4.3 percent since 2020, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration, while supply chain disruptions and conflict in Ukraine have driven the costs of living sky-high. As such, many are looking for ways in which to reduce energy expenses."The cost of living has risen at a dramatic rate over the past year in particular," says Yi Li, CEO at Renogy. "Because of this, people are looking for ways to not only reduce the cost of energy through incorporating solar power infrastructure, but also have greater control over where that power goes and when to ensure stability. Renogy One enables users to not only understand the scope of their energy use through one simple interface, but to control and optimize their use as well - choosing where power is distributed and at what time. Ultimately, this should result in Renogy One users having more stability in their power supply when it's needed, at a much lower cost than through traditional energy suppliers."Many centralized energy monitoring systems have only one function - to monitor energy. In addition to this basic feature, Renogy One enables users to make the most of Internet of Things, or IoT technology. This means smart home products can also be automated and monitored. Through this feature, users can set triggers to place their Renogy system into energy-saving mode or sleep mode. Additionally, Renogy One can be customized to alert homeowners when doors and windows are opened for increased security or to ensure they're not left open while the air conditioner is running. Smart plugs and relays can also be incorporated and controlled by the system, ensuring appliances or devices aren't still drawing power while in standby or idle mode.Renogy One works with all Renogy products including solar panels, charge controllers, DCDC Chargers, inverters, battery storage, and Renogy's new flagship REGO series. This means users can monitor and control their system from one easy-to-use panel. In addition, they're also able to collect data and perform diagnostics across their systems with just a few taps.Renogy One is available for preorder now and will go on sale on July 18th. It will also be offered with a subscription service across three tiered bundles to best suit users' needs. These include:Smart Basic+ Bundle: $259.99 includes Renogy One plus first-year Smart Basic subscription service. $29.99 per year for a subscription each subsequent year.The Smart Basic+ subscription features:24/7 energy visualizationRemote monitoringStatus alerts and error notificationsTroubleshooting recommendationsOff-grid virtual assistantHistorical data tracking (for the past 200 days)Smart Energy+ Bundle: $299.99 includes Renogy One, Smart Plug, Smart Relay, and a first-year Smart Energy subscription. $59.99 per year for a subscription each subsequent year.The Smart Energy subscription features:24/7 energy visualizationRemote monitoringStatus alerts and error notificationsTroubleshooting recommendationsOne touch controlSmart home automationOff-grid virtual assistantHistorical data tracking (for the past year)Theme customizationVideo call serviceSmart Life+ Bundle: $319.99 includes Renogy One, Smart Plug, Smart Relay, Motion Sensor, 2x Door/Window Sensors, and a first-year Smart Life subscription. $99.99 per year for each subsequent year.The Smart Life subscription features:24/7 energy visualizationRemote monitoringStatus alerts and error notificationsTroubleshooting recommendationsOne touch controlSmart home automationEntry AlertsOff-grid virtual assistantHistorical data tracking (unlimited)Theme customizationSmart motion detectionVideo call serviceFor more information, or to order Renogy One, please visit: https://www.renogy.com/renogy-one/About RenogyRenogy is a manufacturer of solar panels, related solar accessories, portable consumer solar products and batteries. Since 2010, we have been on a mission to change the way the world uses energy. We are committed to making a lasting impact on planet earth by removing barriers to sustainable living and energy independence. Our mission is to empower the energy independence of 50 million people with DIY-friendly and reliable renewable energy products by the year 2030. As we've developed, innovated and adapted, our mission has remained the same. We're optimistic that humankind can achieve a sustainable future where renewables are the core of our energy supply.