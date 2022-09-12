RE+ Teams up with Three New Clean Energy Organizations for Anaheim Events

(Alexandria, VA) RE+ is proud to partner with the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), the Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS), and Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to co-locate their events in Anaheim September 19-22. These parallel events will bring clean energy leaders together to expand business prospects, share best practices, and identify ways to advance the industry.



More Headlines Articles

From September 19 - 21, CTE will be hosting the International Zero Emission Bus Conference (ZEB Con), an event they have hosted since 2011, alongside RE+ at the Anaheim Convention Center. This event will feature keynote speakers and presentations for those professionals interested in equipping school transit and shuttle bus managers with the necessary tools to electrify their fleets. ZEB Con is meant to bridge the gap between zero-emission vehicles and a zero-emission grid and will focus on the shift to electric vehicles around the globe. Registration and early bird rates are now available here.From September 20 - 22, CHS will be co-locating its third Hydrogen Safety Conference with RE+. This conference will bring together representatives from the industry, government, and academia to highlight the safe use of hydrogen in commercial and industrial applications. Registration is now open.On September 19, INL will be hosting Cybersecurity: Securing the Path to Net-Zero ™. The day-long event will feature cybersecurity and clean energy experts who will discuss key regulatory measures, risk frameworks, and technology pillars that are required to power the clean energy economy safely and reliably. INL will host a few sessions which will be part of RE+ Tech geared towards the research, development and academic clean energy audience. The goal of the event is to increase reliability and security in the nation's energy security and independence at this critical time in American energy history. Registration for this event is available as an add-on for RE+.Registration for RE+ is currently available. More information about RE+, including ZEB Con, Hydrogen Safety Conference, and Cybersecurity: Securing the Path to Net-Zero™ can be found at re-plus.com.***About RE+RE+ brings the modern energy industry together to foster a cleaner future for all. The largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry, RE+ is comprised of: Solar Power International (our flagship event), Energy Storage International, RE+ Power (including wind, and hydrogen and fuel cells), and RE+ Infrastructure (electric vehicles and microgrids) and brings together an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities. RE+ 2022 will be held September 19-22, in Anaheim, CA. www.re-plus.comAbout CTEThe Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) is a member-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that develops, promotes, and implements advanced transportation technologies, vehicles, and fuels that reduce environmental pollution and fossil fuel dependency. Since 1993, CTE has managed a portfolio of over $530 million in team research, development, and demonstration projects. We have helped over 200 US companies move their technologies into the global energy and transportation mainstream. Currently, CTE is heavily involved in the deployment of electric and fuel cell vehicles, along with charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure, across the U.S. CTE also works closely with vehicle manufacturers, component providers, and fleet operators, including transit agencies and logistics organizations across the country. Learn more at: https://cte.tv/About CHSThe Center for Hydrogen Safety a global oriented non-profit dedicated to promoting hydrogen safety and best practices worldwide. The CHS identifies and addresses concerns regarding the safe use of hydrogen during the energy transition. Learn more at: https://www.aiche.org/chs/About INLINL is part of the U.S. Department of Energy's complex of national laboratories. The laboratory performs work in each of the strategic goal areas of Department of Energy (DOE): energy, national security, science and environment. INL is the nation's laboratory for nuclear energy research, development, demonstration and deployment and we are engaged in the mission of ensuring the nation's energy security with safe, competitive and sustainable energy systems and unique national and homeland security capabilities. Learn more at: https://inl.gov/