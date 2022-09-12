Soltec connects its first FV plant in Brazil with a capacity of 112 MW

• The plant is owned by Powertis, the project development division of Soltec Power Holdings and was built by Soltec Brazil • With the operation of the plant, Soltec will help to avoid the emission of 175,000 tons of CO2 per year and will supply 115,000 households each year • Brazil is a strategic market for the company, where it has a project portfolio of more than 4.5 GW in various stages of development

Murcia. 12 September 2022.- Soltec, through its photovoltaic project development business division, Powertis, has connected its first photovoltaic plant in Brazil in the municipality of Pedranópolis (São Paulo) with a capacity of 112.5 MW. The project will enable the annual electricity supply for 115,000 households and will prevent the emission of approximately 175,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere per year.



The plant, which is called Pedranópolis, was built by Soltec Brazil and has 210,000 solar panels and 3,750 trackers of the Soltec SFOne model. The investment made in its development has reached approximately 80 million euros and has boosted the creation of more than 550 jobs (direct and indirect), promoting employment in local communities and the inclusion of renewable energies.According to Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec: "For us, the Brazilian market is strategic, both for the development of photovoltaic projects and for our industrial division. We have a leading position and a clear long-term vision. Powertis currently has a portfolio of 4.5 GW in different stages of development in Brazil"."We are proud to announce this milestone, which is the company's first connected project in the country. Our mission is to contribute to a sustainable future and, thanks to the great effort and coordination of all team members, as well as the cooperation with local communities, we are one step closer", said Pablo Otín, CEO of Powertis.In this way, Soltec continues with its strategy of penetration in the Brazilian market and international expansion through Powertis in key markets for the photovoltaic sector, such as Spain, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, Denmark and the United States.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings (ticker: ‘SOL') is a company strongly committed to innovation and sustainability which specializes in vertically integrated solutions for the photovoltaic solar energy industry. This company, based in Murcia (Spain), was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a solid presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since 2020.Soltec's activity is structured around two main business areas: i) Powertis, photovoltaic project development division, known for its strong environmental, social and good governance commitment; ii) Soltec, industrial division and third manufacturer of solar trackers worldwide, providing clients with additional construction services to ensure a comprehensive and integrated value proposal; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets that the company holds in its portfolio, with the objective of maximizing its profits in the medium and long term.