AEROCOMPACT optimizes CompactFLAT SN mounting system for PV installation on flat roofs

Mounting large PV modules quickly and easilyAEROCOMPACT optimizes CompactFLAT SN mounting system for PV installation on flat roofsSatteins, Austria, Sept. 14, 2022. Austrian PV racking expert AEROCOMPACT has launched a rail-based mounting system - CompactFLAT SN 2 - for all common module sizes, including large-area solar modules up to 2.384 m x 1.303 m. The system is an optimized version of its predecessor, CompactFLAT SN, and is equally suitable for mounting framed PV modules on concrete, bitumen, foil and gravel roofs. AEROCOMPACT designed it for solar installations facing south or east/west with a tilt angle of 10°. "More variants of the SN 2 will follow at the end of the year so that we can meet all customer requirements with one system," says AEROCOMPACT product manager Irene Zemanek. AEROCOMPACT will present the new system from 19 to 22 September at RE+, the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry."Since module sizes are constantly growing, manufacturers of mounting systems are faced with the challenge of developing reliable and cost-effective racks that not only withstand heavy snow and wind loads, but can also be installed quickly. We have succeeded in this with CompactFLAT SN 2," emphasizes Markus Burger, head of development at AEROCOMPACT. The new system has statically optimized feet, giving it convincing high load-bearing capacity to withstand extreme snow and wind loads. Thanks to the modular principle, installers can complete both cost-optimized small projects and time-optimized large projects with the company's racking system. Irene Zemanek emphasizes the advantage of low inventory: "Whether large or small - no matter which project size - you always have the same products in stock." Furthermore, only one fitter is required for installation since AEROCOMPACT delivers all components pre-assembled, depending on the requirements of the module size. "This saves costs and time during assembly," explains the product manager.Short-side and long-side clamping possibleThe system's rail cross connectors can also be used as ballast supports. Since they can be continuously adjusted to the module length, pre-assembly is quick and easy even without modules. A pre-assembled foot rocker can be adjusted variably to the correct angle - depending on the module width. Spring elements hold the foot rocker in position and make it easy to position the PV module. Two grooves enable short-side and long-side clamping and provide tolerance compensation in the assembly.Since it can be set up in many ways, the system is adaptable to any project size and requirement. The two clamping variants can be combined with three rail shoring options - pieced, connected and long. AEROCOMPACT has integrated the racking system into its Aerotool planning and engineering tool. The company provides a 25-year warranty.AEROCOMPACT at RE+At the trade fair RE+ which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from 19 to 22 September 2022, AEROCOMPACT will present its solutions at stand 140. Dirk Morbitzer, CEO of the AEROCOMPACT Group, and Antonio C. Cintra, President of AEROCOMPACT Inc., will present the new products and are available for individual press talks.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT was founded in 2014 by Mathias Muther in Austria. The company produces and distributes PV racking systems for flat, pitched and metal roofs as well as for ground-mounted systems. In addition to its headquarters in Satteins, Vorarlberg, the expert for PV racking solutions has locations in Nüziders, Vorarlberg and Vienna. AEROCOMPACT also has four subsidiaries in Austria, Germany, the USA and India, as well as sales offices in nine countries. In total, the company employs around 120 people worldwide. Its substructures are manufactured in the company's own production facility in Vorarlberg as well as by production partners in various countries. The company's products have already been installed in over 50 countries.A PDF of the press release and image material can be found under the following link:https://download.pr-krampitz.de/20221409_AEROCOMPACT_SN2.zipCaption: One solution for all module sizes: AEROCOMPACT has optimized its CompactFLAT SN flat roof mounting system.Publisher:Aerocompact Europe GmbHKlaus MathisHead of Global Marketing & CommunicationGewerbestraße 146822 SatteinsAustriaTel. +43 (0) 5524 225 66klaus.mathis@aerocompact.comhttp://www.aerocompact.comPress Contact:Krampitz CommunicationsIris Krampitz, Marie-Theres DemmerTel. +49 (0)221 912 49949E-mail: contact@pr-krampitz.de