Introducing New Load Controller to the SolarEdge Home Ecosystem: A Compact, Wireless, Quick & Easy to Install Smart Energy Device

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, has announced today at RE+ (booth #2416) Anaheim, California the launch of the SolarEdge Home Load Controller, the latest addition to the SolarEdge Home ecosystem, enabling longer and smarter backup control. Available for orders from October 2022.



The SolarEdge Home Load Controller is a wireless device that is designed to optimize energy consumption by controlling heavy load home appliances. Compactly designed, the size of a card deck, the Load Controller is easy-to-install, enabling remote and automatic control of home appliances such as heat pumps, EV chargers, pool and well pumps, HVAC and others. As a result, homeowners are able to increase their solar self-consumption by using excess energy that would otherwise be lost and extend their battery backup time during grid outages.Once installed, the load controller seamlessly integrates with the user-friendly mySolarEdge App, enabling homeowners to control loads directly from their smartphone. Homeowners can now schedule and track their solar energy production, battery storage, grid services (if connected), and solar self-consumption. The SolarEdge Home operating system best calculates energy usage and savings, according to personal preference while considering external factors such as weather events and utility rates.Peter Mathews, North America General Manager of SolarEdge, said: "Smart energy management is becoming crucial as electricity costs continue to escalate and grid outages become more prevalent. There is a growing need for tools and technology that manage solar energy consumption in a smarter and coordinated way. We believe that this will pave the way for energy independence and sustainable living."For more information on SolarEdge Home please visit www.solaredge.com/solaredge-homeAbout SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximise power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains and grid services solutions. For more information, visit solaredge.com.