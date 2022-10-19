Hybrid Solar Wind Systems Market Size Hit US$ 1.87 billion by 2030

Positive outlook towards the renewable energy sector on account of growing demand for clean and sustainable energy is expected to remain a major growth-driving factor for the market.



hybrid solar wind systems market

Stand-alone systems segment led the hybrid solar wind systems market in 2021 accounting for over 60.7% of the global share.



On-grid systems are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.



The industrial end-use segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 72% in 2021 and will expand further at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030.



Asia Pacific led the global market in 2021 and held more than 37.8% of the overall share.



North America, led by the U.S. and Canada, accounted for nearly 22.5% of the global market share in 2021.

Wind and solar power are the most popular non-conventional source of energy owing to their abundance in availability, which has been a critical factor over the past few years. Global warming and climate change have been the causes of concerns over the past few decades. The Paris Agreement of 2015, where more than 180 governments of various countries pledged to work towards increasing energy efficiency and saving energy, has also played a major role in boosting the wind energy market growth.The declining cost of wind and solar energy is another significant factor driving the market. Technological innovation and advanced manufacturing trends, especially in the solar panels in China, has led to a steep decline in the installation cost. Furthermore, efficient blade designs, gearless wind turbines, and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for maintenance and surveillance have increased the penetration of these systems across the world.Moreover, growing number of pacts and initiatives, with respect to the adoption of hybrid wind and solar energy projects, are majorly contributing to the demand. Transitioning trend toward the use of products and services that cause least environmental damage is also expected to propel the market growth over the period of the forecast period.The increasing public consciousness regarding the utilization of renewable energy options has had a significant impact on the expansion of the market for hybrid solar wind systems. Additionally, the escalating public as well as private investment in off-grid along with the growing demand for reliable as well as continuous power supply along with supportive government policies to conserve energy by reducing carbon footprints are indeed playing the role as an important element favoring the expansion of the hybrid-solar-wind-systems market throughout the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the development of the hybrid-solar-wind-systems market. The implementation of stringent environmental rules and regulations as well as advances in technology are also having a beneficial impact on the expansion of the market for hybrid solar wind systems. One of the most important contributors to the expansion of the market is the declining prices of wind as well as solar component systems. A greater standard of living as well as increased investments in the energy industry are also contributing to the expansion of the market for hybrid solar wind systems.This market is being driven primarily by the rising need for electricity all over the world. Additionally, favorable government initiatives in a variety of nations, both developed and developing, are helping this industry gain traction. In addition to this, the increasing need for off-grid electrical facilities and the increasing interest of clean energy in the face of increasing pollution are some of the other significant aspects that are predicted to retain the global solar-wind-hybrid- Systems market in good stead in the coming years.Some of the variables that are likely to continue to complement the market picture include a rising demand for a dependable and uninterrupted power supply, as well as favorable government measures to conserve energy and minimize carbon footprints. In addition to this, the declining component costs associated with wind and solar power are anticipated to boost growth in the global market.Despite the fact that hybrid-solar-wind-energy-systems has a number of benefits, there are a number of factors that impede and challenge the market's growth. The significant initial investment required is the primary factor that is anticipated to be the primary restraint on market expansion during the period covered by this projection. Another significant factor working against the worldwide market for solar and wind energy storage is the widespread ignorance that exists in developing countries. Additionally, one of the significant problems that is preventing the market for such hybrid system from reaching its full potential is the lengthy period of time required for a satisfactory return on investment (ROI).In addition, the increasing government spending in renewable-energy-solutions and the quick high expansion of the manufacturing industry will further present a range of growth prospects for the hybrid-solar-wind-systems market throughout the projection period that was previously mentioned. In the future, the hybrid-solar-wind market will be driven by stringent government standards to reduce greenhouse gas emission together with measures toward energy saving. Initiatives that are supportive of the promotion of renewable power will further complement the expansion of the industry. During the time covered by this projection, the expansion of the hybrid-solar-wind-market size will be driven by financial support, tax rebates, and other programs that promote sustainable energy. To encourage the development of wind-solar power systems, the Indian government has declared that there will be a financial subsidy of one-lakh-rupees per kilowatt. These incentives are only available to community members, and they come with a requirement that a minimum of ten percent of the total budget be utilized on research and development. For the purpose of fostering growth within the industry, the initiative will make available a budget of fifty crores. As a consequence of all of this, there will be new prospects for growth in the industry.Stand-alone systems segment led the hybrid solar wind systems market in 2021 accounting for over 60.7% of the global share. It is anticipated to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period owing to numerous off-grid industries, such as manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, and chemicals, which are located at remote locations. Grid connection becomes infeasible for these industries due to large connection lines, towers, and other utility equipment. Hence, stand-alone systems are a more suited option for electricity supply.One of the main needs of a country's social and economic development is an efficient and regular supply of electricity. Hybrid power supply solutions combine solar and wind renewable sources. It provides a 24/7 power supply from off-grid locations with fewer interruptions and helps achieve 100% electrification in remote areas.On-grid hybrid solar wind system mitigates the rising energy demands by providing continuous supply to the local electricity grid. Due to these factors, on-grid systems are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.The industrial end-use segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 72% in 2021 and will expand further at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Around half of the total energy produced globally is mostly dedicated to the industrial sector. Power failure highly affects productivity, which may incur heavy losses in manufacturing sector. Further, industrial sector in the emerging economies including India, Brazil, and China has highly contributed to the demand for hybrid solar wind systems.Strong economic growth in developing countries has prompted a rise in manufacturing and other industrial activities. Furthermore, the demand-supply gap is also increasing, which benefits this market. The residential segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years. Commercial segment is also anticipated to witness considerable growth due to high product demand from the commercial sectors of developing economies in South America and Asia Pacific. Telecom, IT, and retail are some of the major sectors that are growing rapidly in these regions, resulting in high product demand.Asia Pacific led the global market in 2021 and held more than 37.8% of the overall share. It is further projected to be the largest regional market owing to the presence of numerous end-use industries, such as healthcare, electronics, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical. Moreover, rapid growth of industrial sector in China, India, and South Korea has triggered the demand for these systems in the region. The establishment of heavy equipment and oil & gas companies in China owing to low labor and utility costs has also been driving the product demand.North America, led by the U.S. and Canada, accounted for nearly 22.5% of the global market share in 2021. The presence of key vendors, OEMs, and EPC players, and developed infrastructure for electricity transmission have emerged as the primary driving factors for the North America market.Growing industrial and commercial facilities, such as restaurants, shopping malls, high rises, commercial office buildings, universities, district heating and cooling plants, and refineries, are driving the demand for clean energy sources including solar and wind. Moreover, local government support and declining costs of solar panels are anticipated to drive the market further.