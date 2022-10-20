Silicon Ranch, First Solar expand partnership with 700 MW of American solar modules

Silicon Ranch, one of the nation's largest independent power producers, and First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), America's largest solar manufacturer, have expanded the 4 gigawatt master supply agreement (MSA) that the partners announced in April 2022. To support its growing portfolio of contracted solar projects, Silicon Ranch has secured an additional 700 megawatts (MW) of advanced, responsibly produced, thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules, designed and developed in the United States.



The growing partnership between Silicon Ranch and First Solar dates back to 2015, when Silicon Ranch became the first owner-operator of PV plants to utilize First Solar technology on projects in the southeastern US. The expanded agreement reinforces a shared commitment by both best-in-class solar businesses to increase domestic supply and promote lower-carbon production processes. The emphasis on securing American solar technology enables Silicon Ranch to support US innovation, manufacturing expansion and job creation; improve the carbon footprint of its supply chain; and reduce volatility and logistics risks.Notably, this expansion represents the latest partnership development for Silicon Ranch that supports domestic infrastructure. In addition to its significant long-term agreements with First Solar, the company has recently announced new agreements with strategic US partners, including one with Nextracker to improve the carbon footprint of its tracker supply, while supporting additional investments in US manufacturing capabilities. Silicon Ranch maintains a consistent feedback loop with its strategic partners, including First Solar, to leverage its experience as a long-term owner and operator to provide critical insights in an effort to advance robust designs and elevate industry standards."One of our guiding principles at Silicon Ranch is that we choose the right path over the easier path to get the job done, and this agreement with First Solar represents the ‘right path' for our module supply," said Reagan Farr, co-founder and chief executive officer at Silicon Ranch. "In recent months, Silicon Ranch has re-affirmed our leadership in supporting US solar manufacturers and decarbonizing our supply chain, and we are pleased to achieve this progress by working collaboratively with our strategic partners to deliver the best possible power plants to serve our customers and communities across the US.""Since the beginning of our relationship, it has been clear that Silicon Ranch places genuine emphasis on responsible solar development, and with the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV technology, First Solar delivers reliable and responsibly produced modules right in line with this vision," said Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar. "We are pleased to expand First Solar's role as Silicon Ranch's trusted partner with another long-term module supply agreement."About Silicon RanchFounded in 2011, Silicon Ranch is a fully integrated provider of customized renewable energy, carbon, and battery storage solutions for a diverse set of partners across North America. The company is one of the largest independent power producers in the country, with a portfolio that includes more than five gigawatts of solar and battery storage systems that are contracted, under construction, or operating across the US and Canada. Silicon Ranch owns and operates every project in its portfolio and has maintained an unblemished track record of project execution, having successfully commissioned every project it has contracted in its history. Silicon Ranch has the largest utility-scale agrivoltaics portfolio in the country under Regenerative Energy®, its nationally recognized holistic approach to project design, construction, and land management. This model incorporates regenerative ranching and other regenerative land management practices to restore livelihoods and soil health, biodiversity, and water quality. In 2021, Silicon Ranch acquired Clearloop, which helps businesses of all sizes reclaim their carbon footprint with a direct investment in building new solar projects while helping to bring renewable energy and economic development to distressed communities. To learn more, visit siliconranch.com, regenerativeenergy.org, and clearloop.us. Follow Silicon Ranch on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.About First Solar, Inc.First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.