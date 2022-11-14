Coremax, a Chinese lithium battery storage system manufacturer, has released a new 10 kwh wall-mounted storage system for use with home PV systems.



"This residential lithium battery also features a built-in battery management system to provide overvoltage and Undervoltage monitoring, temperature control, and internal short circuit breaker protection to help keep each cell in a healthy state and extend the life of lithium iron phosphate cells," the manufacturer said in a statement. "The CMX48200W is compatible with several inverters on the market, such as Victron, Sol ark, Deye, Goodwe, Growatt, Sofar, and SMA."The battery measures 745 mm x 500 mm x 155 mm and weighs 95 kg. It has a storage capacity of 10.24 kWh, a rated capacity of 200 Ah, and a voltage of 48 volt. The lithium-ion system uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 55 C. It comes with a 10-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 6,000 cycles. It also features an IP54 protection level.Coremax said that up to 16 units can be stacked in series to provide additional capacity."The battery is fully internalized in a vehicle-grade module structure using tier-one, CATL A+ lithium iron phosphate cell composition, a premium module structure that provides better stability and heat dissipation, so it has a longer cycle life and does not have the toxicity or fire hazards of other lithium technologies," said the company.Coremax technology designs and manufacture lithium battery storage system by itself. It is a industry-leading residential solar and storage solutions around the worldwide market. Provide OEM lable service for many different brand. As a matter of fact, you probebely is now using batteries from Coremax and not aware it's made by Coremax. With a storied history of innovation dating back to 2010, no other company on this list can match Coremax's experience and expertise.