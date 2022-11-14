Coremax Solar energy storage lithium battery factory move to Dongguang for large production capability

Coremax Technology is pleased to announce the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. The new building covers 15,000 square meters and is three times larger than the original factory facility. This move is in line with our growth strategy and is a response to the growing market demand for Coremax residential lithium batteries. The new facility includes 10 production lines, which can produce 700 sets of residential energy storage batteries per day and up to 1.7 GW of residential lithium batteries per year, ensuring a stable and continuous supply of products. One building will now house all in-house manufacturing operations, assembly, logistics, and service centers.



"As sales and production volumes continue to grow, this is an important step in expanding manufacturing and ensuring that Coremax Lithium residential batteries adhere to the lead times guaranteed to our customers," said Billy, CEO of Coremax Technology, "By the time all the production facilities are ready, we can guarantee our customers that all orders will be in production within 12 days. "The new energy storage manufacturing site is 3-4 times larger than our previous locations combined, providing us with plenty of room to grow," said Paul Chiang, Chief Operating Officer of Coremax Technology. Bringing all elements of our internal manufacturing processes, service center, battery warehouse, and employee housing under one roof will make Coremax residential batteries even more efficient. Our customers know that we are always ready to go the extra mile to make sure our batteries work, and we are committed to making our batteries more reliable while building them faster!"Some of the more interesting additions to the factory this time around are their plans to build a residential PV storage system experience, which will include solar panels, inverters, storage batteries, charging piles, and various home appliances where people can experience using a residential PV storage system, in addition to the 2,000 square meters of roofing that Coremax plans to install on the new factory, In addition, Coremax plans to install solar photovoltaic panels on the 3,000 square meters of the roof of the new factory to run its production facilities with clean energy, and the above projects are still in the process of approval by the local government.In addition, UL 1970 and UN38.3 certifications are in progress for the following latest models of lithium-ion solar batteries:CMX48100S 51.2V 100Ah 5120Wh server Rack BatteryCMX48200S 51.2V 195Ah 9984Wh server Rack BatteryCMX48200W 51.2V 200Ah 10240Wh Wall mount batteryCMX48100W 51.2V 100Ah 5000Wh solar wall batteryCMX20KWH 51.2V 400Ah 20kwh all in one stack'd solar battery storageAll Coremax high-efficiency LiFePo4 battery systems are considerably more cost effeciency than most of its competitors' products. However, its powerful solar battery systems are workhorses that make up for the initial cost with more backend production.Coremax is a professional lithium-ion battery manufacturer, provide designs and manufacture lithium battery storage system by itself. It is a industry-leading residential solar and storage solutions around the worldwide market. Provide OEM lable service for many different brand. As a matter of fact, you probebely is now using batteries from Coremax and not aware it's made by Coremax. With a storied history of innovation dating back to 2010, no other company on this list can match Coremax's experience and expertise.