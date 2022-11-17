REC Americas Names Citadel Roofing & Solar Installer of the Year for the Pacific Northwest

VACAVILLE, Calif., Nov 17, 2022 - Citadel Roofing & Solar, which is California's largest integrated residential solar and roofing installer, has been named Installer of the Year for the Pacific Northwest region by REC Americas LLC, Citadel President Dieter Folk announced today. REC Americas LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of REC Group, a leading global solar panel manufacturer based in Norway. REC panels are one of the most popular solar brands installed on California homes and in the U.S.



The solar installation company that receives Installer of the Year is selected based on criteria including quality of work, customer satisfaction, and the number of REC panels installed. REC evaluates quality of work and customer satisfaction based on consumer reviews posted on websites including Google, SolarReviews and EnergySage. Citadel Roofing & Solar was chosen from more than 200 California solar installers."The REC brand is all about quality. Our awards program recognizes the handful of installers whose high-quality work best reflects our brand. We congratulate Citadel Roofing & Solar for being the epitome of everything a solar installation company should be," said Melissa Watson, National Marketing Manager for REC Americas."REC panels are the most popular among our customers because of their high-quality performance and reliability. In fact, REC solar panels have one of the lowest warranty claims rates in the industry. We are proud to sell and install REC panels and equally proud to have been recognized with this award," said Folk.The "Installer of the Year" award is given as part of REC Americas LLC's regional Customer Excellence Awards.About REC Americas LLCREC Americas LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of REC Group (REC). Founded in Norway in 1996, REC is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company and the world's most trusted brand of solar panels. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. In addition, REC is one of the most popular brands of panels for homes in California and nationwide. REC is headquartered in Norway and operates an advanced automated manufacturing facility in Singapore. REC employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide, producing 1.4 GW solar panels annually. Find out more at www.recgroup.com.About Citadel Roofing & SolarCitadel Roofing & Solar is California's largest integrated residential solar and roofing installer. With more than 30 years of experience, Citadel's team has installed tens of thousands of roofs and thousands of solar systems for homeowners, homebuilders and commercial building owners. Citadel works with many of the country's leading single-family and multi-family residential homebuilders. It is one of the only installers in California that specializes in roofing, solar, and energy storage installations, and that maintains its own field staff to ensure consistent, quality workmanship. The company services the whole state of California from its headquarters in Vacaville and regional offices in Sacramento, Davis, Santa Rosa, Fresno and Santa Clarita. For more information, visit www.citadelrs.com.###