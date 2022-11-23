Webinar invitation: Make decarbonisation happen

Learn more about 'optimising on-site generation' from guest speaker Dr Jean-Yves Cherruault, Head of Solutions Development and Net Zero Pathways at Centrica Business Solutions.



He will explore how organisations can drive energy savings with on-site generation, such as solar, and how to pitch the case for net zero investment during an economic slump. He will also discuss the applications for battery storage and other technologies in maximising cost and carbon reduction.Jean-Yves Cherruault said: "By taking a progressive approach to sustainable energy management and making use of on-site generation, organisations are reducing both costs and carbon emissions. They're also increasing energy security and operational resilience, while leveraging energy assets to unlock revenue opportunities."The afternoon webinar series 'Making it Happen: The Net-Zero Carbon Action Sessions' is also available on demand and will include a further three sessions, including:• The Big Net-Zero Debate: Delivering decarbonisation in a time of crisis• In Action Case Study: Creating and implementing your net-zero strategy - featuring case studies from KFC and The University of Liverpool• Action Masterclass: The energy and emissions data deep dive