GreenPowerMonitor and Raptor Maps Unlock New Analytical Category for Solar

Boston, MA, November 23, 2022 — Raptor Maps, the leading provider of solar lifecycle management software, has partnered with leading renewable monitoring provider GreenPowerMonitor to enable a new domain of data and insights for managing solar assets. The integration of the Raptor Maps and GreenPowerMonitor software platforms will be launched on a portfolio overseen by EV Solar, a leading full-service engineering, EPC, and O&M firm.



With this first-of-its kind offering, Raptor Maps and GreenPowerMonitor are able to localize inverter, combiner, and pyranometer data to the correct geospatial position on a solar farm, making it accessible via a digital twin. Asset owners and operators will have immediate assessments into how the physical conditions of modules impact power production, all ready for analysis alongside maintenance and inspection data."We're pleased to be bringing together two critical data sources that we use to run our assets and we look forward to doing more with GreenPowerMonitor and Raptor Maps," says Manuel Folgado, the CEO of EV Solar.The announcement comes amidst a global push to scale the solar industry, with the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act earmarking $370 billion for renewable energy in the United States and REPowerEU setting concrete measures for transitioning Europe away from fossil fuel sources. O&M teams are increasingly seeking tech-forward solutions for maximizing performance."We are proud of our customer-centric approach," explains Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO and cofounder of GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company. "EV Solar is a forward-looking organization that is scaling quickly, and we are partnering with Raptor Maps to enable this solution for them and the other 60GW of solar and wind customers in our portfolio.""The integration of sensor data in the GreenPowerMonitor platform with inspection analytics in the Raptor Maps platform creates tighter correlation between maintenance and performance," notes Raptor Maps CEO and cofounder Nikhil Vadhavkar, adding that aerial inspection data for 40 EV Solar sites are stored within the Raptor Solar platform. "By incorporating and learning from this data, EV Solar is showing us what the future of solar asset management will look like."About Raptor MapsRaptor Maps is a US-based solar software company founded by MIT engineers. Its flagship product, Raptor Solar, enables data-driven asset management and an increased rate of return across utility-scale and C&I portfolios. Raptor Maps enables its customers to scale with its industry-leading digital twin that enables high-value workflows from the fusion of equipment records, inspection analytics, in-field sensor information, and customer input. Raptor Maps has provided analytics for over 75 GW of solar PV across 40 countries. The company recently announced its Series B funding, led by MacKinnon Bennett & Co., Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Blue Bear Capital, DNV, Buoyant Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Data Point Capital and ENGIE New Ventures. Learn more at raptormaps.com.About EV SolarEV Solar performs full EPC services, undertaking PV projects with its skilled and dedicated teams. The knowledge acquired by its managers in EPC services and solutions during 20+ years of aggregate experience guarantees high quality and cost-effective services to achieve customer needs. EV Solar is also expert in Operations & Maintenance, providing its customers thorough professional services that meet the needs of their solar power plant. EV Solar's engineers have provided consulting and engineering services for 200+ large solar projects, totaling a combined capacity of 500+ MWs throughout Europe, Caribbean, United States and its territories. Learn more at evsolarusa.com.About GreenPowerMonitorGreenPowerMonitor (GPM), a DNV company offers a market-leading integrated solution of software, hardware, and services for the management and maintenance of renewable energy installations. Driven by its purpose, GPM provides digital tools to maximize the performance of renewable energy assets, optimize efficiency in the management of renewable energy portfolios, and contribute to having the greenest energy mix in the grid. GPM has a long tradition and experience in successfully managing renewable assets and providing customized solutions for our clients' needs. Its monitoring, managing, and analytic solutions have helped more than 700 clients in 90 different countries. Learn more at www.greenpowermonitor.com