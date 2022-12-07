Alfa Chemistry Demonstrates Ability for Surface Analysis to Facilitate Materials Testing for Alternative Energy Industry

As we put 2021 behind us and celebrate the coming of 2022, the US-based chemical supplier Alfa Chemistry never forgets its mission to bring the most cost-effective yet high-quality chemicals and materials to customers worldwide. Its newly launched sub-website specially offers a wide array of alternative and renewable energy materials. In addition to that, the company today announces it is also capable of conducting surface analysis and testing for materials to be used in the alternative energy industry.



Policy and regulatory frameworks have been put in place to largely advocate the wide use of renewable energy to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions so as to limit the average increase of global surface temperature. This boosts a higher demand for renewable energy material and products development. If well-developed, renewable energy is expected to supply two-thirds of the total global energy demand."Materials testing & analysis is a key step to ensure the quality and safety for sustainable energy product and device development. In most cases of surface analysis, varieties of information about the properties and reactivity of a surface should be obtained, including the physical topography, the chemical composition, the chemical structure, the atomic structure, the electronic state and a detailed description of bonding of molecules at the surface," says once of the senior scientists from Alfa Chemistry.At Alfa Chemistry, surface, near surface and interface analysis are enabled across a wide range of sample types, such as polymers, films, coatings, metals, ceramics and contaminants.To get a comprehensive investigation report for surface materials, varieties of techniques should be used. The most commonly seen analytical techniques are: X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS)/ Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis (ESCA), Auger Electron Spectroscopy (AES), Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (TOF-SIMS), Ion Scattering Spectrometer (ISS), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Transmission electron microscopy (TEM), Atomic Force Microscope (AFM), Reflection High Energy Electron Diffractometer (RHEED) and more.Surface analysis is a comprehensive technology that requires expertise on ultra-high vacuum, electronic ion optics, weak signal detection, and complicated computer technology. Scientists and chemists at Alfa Chemistry have years of experience in surface analysis and equipped with state-of-the-art analytical platforms, they make the fast detection possible and reliable results can be achieved as well.Please visit the website https://alternative-energy.alfa-chemistry.com/services/surface-analysis.html to learn more about Alfa Chemistry's alternative energy material analysis and testing capabilities.About Alfa ChemistryOver the past decade, Alfa Chemistry remains to be a chemical vendor that is market-oriented and customer-centered and has established good cooperation relationships with many partners in the industry. The company manages to continuously expand and optimize its product portfolios. More recently, to become one of the most internationally competitive providers for alternative and renewable energy materials, it released a website https://alternative-energy.alfa-chemistry.com/, helping to bring green energy to people's daily life. Meanwhile, a wide range of analytical testing services are also available either for raw materials or finished products. Different surface analysis and characterization techniques are employed to strive to solve issues associated with surface coverage, molecular structure, contamination, and functionalization.