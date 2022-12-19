Unico Solar Investors Welcomes Two New Hires



Chad Boylan and Irina Reinhardt to Support the Firm's Growing TeamDENVER, Colo. (Dec 19, 2022)- Unico Solar Investors, (Unico Solar), a wholly owned subsidiary of UnicoInvestment Group LLC that develops, owns and operates commercial and community solar installations, recently announced the hiring of Solar Energies System Designer Chad Boylan and Business Administrator Irina Reinhardt."We are thrilled to bring Chad and Irina on board to support Unico Solar's growing operations," said Brett Phillips, vice president and co-founder of Unico Solar. "Unico Solar Investors is committed to helping the United States realize a vision for a clean, affordable energy future by advancing and scaling the use of clean energy within the commercial, industrial and residential real estate sectors. These two additions will help our team continue to deliver on that mission as quickly and efficiently as possible."Chad brings 18 years of experience in the energy industry to Unico Solar, leveraging project management, equipment specification, sales support and field service expertise. Most recently a project manager at Black Bear Energy, Chad supported his team in completing commercial and industrial solar rooftop projects throughout Colorado. He will leverage his accomplished professional background and energy expertise to strengthen Unico Solar's performance analysis abilities for its commercial and industrial assets."Having spent nearly two decades in the energy industry, I am passionate about the importance of solar and I feel fortunate to join a company that is exceedingly dedicated to building a world where access to clean, affordable energy is the norm, not the exception." said Chad. "I am eager to join this team in their efforts to scale the adoption of renewable energy in the built environment as fast as possible."Prior to joining Unico Solar, Irina worked as an executive administrator at The Pavilion Company, where she organized and created internal business standards, spearheaded their philanthropic efforts with a local non-profit and oversaw projects from start to finish. Combined with her previous experience in industry, Irina has developed a diverse and extensive skillet which she will apply to streamline Unico Solar's day-to-day operations, improve workflows and facilitate communications."I look forward to championing Unico Solar's mission by serving as an extension of the executive team and supporting our daily operations through each facet of our business." said Irina. "My goal is to empower our team to achieve lasting positive impacts on both our projects and the future of our environment."Chad holds a bachelor's degree from Elon University; Irina received her bachelor's degree from Western Washington University.To learn more about Unico Solar Investors, please visit unicosolar.com.About Unico Solar InvestorsUnico Solar Investors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Unico Investment Group that provides access to clean, affordable energy for commercial property owners, businesses, municipalities and residents. Unico Solar develops solar energy portfolios that provide long-term, cyclicals flow by selling clean energy to a diversified mix of electricity consumers that include utilities, commercial and industrial buildings, government facilities, entertainment facilities and educational facilities, among others. For more information, visit unicosolar.com.###