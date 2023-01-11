Enter to Win a SnapNrack RL Universal System

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - January 11, 2023 - SnapNrack, leading manufacturer of solar mounting solutions, announced this week a new RL Universal SpeedSeal™ Sweepstakes to kick off 2023!



Solar installers are invited to enter for their chance to win a railless system featuring SpeedSeal™ Technology from SnapNrack. Weekly winners will be selected from January 2023 to the end of February 2023. Winners will receive SnapNrack RL Universal product, including SpeedSeal™ Tracks, for up to a 10 kW installation. SnapNrack Applications Engineers will help design your project & ensure all SnapNrack products meet the install requirements, ensuring a best in class experience. To enter the sweepstakes, an online entry form must be submitted at https://info.snapnrack.com/rlu-sweepstakes.Please note that all submissions must be from an employee of a solar installation company.RL Universal is SnapNrack's leading railless mounting system that's designed to provide a fast & intuitive install experience on the roof. The direct mount system features four basic components, with nothing larger than the size of a PV module, resulting in easy material management. A core component, the SpeedSeal™ Track speeds the installation process by allowing installers to lag straight to a structural member with no in-between components, while eliminating damage to shingles from the installation process. Features include an integrated Skirt for a secure & sleek installation and Mount and Link interference or use of hybrid mounts are eliminated with the unrivaled 2 1/2" Mount offset and 5 1/4" Link adjustability. SnapNrack provides the industry best Wire Management Solutions and now provides these leading solutions to the railless market with the RL-U System - featuring installer preferred products that outperform any Wire Management on the market.About SnapNrackSnapNrack, a division of Sunrun, is a leading manufacturer of innovative solar mounting solutions designed to reduce installation costs, improve installation quality and safety, and make the job of solar installers easier. SnapNrack roof and ground mount systems feature a single tool installation, pre-assembled snap-in hardware, integrated wire management, integrated grounding/bonding and Class A Fire Rating in accordance with UL2703/UL1703 standards. For more information, visit www.SnapNrack.com.