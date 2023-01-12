GameChange Solar Announces 1P-2Row Genius Tracker™

The 1P-2Row Genius Tracker™ comes standard with the same high level of preassembled components of GameChange Solar’s existing system including the elimination of all washers. The industry’s leading module install speed is also available with this system capturing the benefits of GameChange Solar’s proprietary preassembled SpeedClamps™.

NORWALK, CT - January 12, 2023 - GameChange Solar today announced the launch of the 1P-2Row Genius Tracker™. This system was designed at the request of certain customers demanding the energy efficiency and fast installation benefits of GameChange Solar's existing 1P-1Row Genius Tracker™ system with the lower cost afforded by having one controller manage two rows. The 1P-2Row Genius Tracker™ comes standard with the same high level of preassembled components of GameChange Solar's existing system including the elimination of all washers. The industry's leading module install speed is also available with this system capturing the benefits of GameChange Solar's proprietary preassembled SpeedClamps™.



Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ 1P-2Row tracker leverages the Genius Tracker's™ reliability and advanced technology. The system is a cost-effective and optimal solution for certain projects and countries. This is the third new product launch by GameChange Solar in the past two quarters along with the fixed tilt MaxDensity™ system and the Genius Tracker™-TF terrain following system which has the highest slope differential in the market."About GameChange SolarGameChange Solar is a leading supplier of fixed tilt and tracker solar racking solutions. GameChange Solar's systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, and innovative design. GameChange Solar is one of the few solar tracking companies that manufactures the systems it sells. This allows GameChange Solar to control the design, production costs, quality, and speed in delivery of the best racking systems available anywhere.Headquartered in the United States, GameChange Solar offers the innovative Genius Tracker™, as well as its MaxSpan™ and Pour-In-Place™ racking systems, throughout the world. GameChange Solar also offers an equally innovative above ground cable management system.For more information on GameChange Solar and its state-of-the-art solar racking solutions, visit www.GameChangeSolar.com