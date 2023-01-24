Centrica plan green energy hub at former gas power plant

The energy company has acquired the four-acre former Knapton Generating Station from Third Energy and plans to develop a 28MW battery on the site.



In addition, Centrica is exploring how Knapton could be used for off-grid hydrogen production, as well as the possibility for solar energy in the surrounding area.The multi-million pound deal is part of Centrica Business Solutions' strategic plan to create a 900MW portfolio of solar and battery assets by 2026.The first project at the site, near Malton, will be a 56MWh battery which will utilise some of the 41.5MW export capability of the existing grid connection. It's anticipated the battery would be able to power around 14,000 homes for two hours."Taking an old fossil fuel asset and revitalising it to help advance the decarbonisation of the grid not only feels the right thing to do from a sustainability point of view, but aligns with our strategy," said Greg McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions."We're quickly acquiring a portfolio of assets that can play an important role in facilitating a net zero future for the UK."Gas production ended at the Knapton site in 2019 and the gas turbine and all gas processing equipment has been cleared, together with its housing shed and associated equipment being dismantled and removed. Third Energy will retain the ownership of the 12 well-sites and associated gas pipeline network.