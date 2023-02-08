PVinsights: Polysilicon Prices Extend Gains as Growing Wafer Production Lifts Demand

Polysilicon prices sustained sharp rises this week, boosted by the continued robust polysilicon demand from positive signs of wafer production growth in China, but Chinese giants took this chance to offer over 10% price incentives by the huge dealing volumes to prevent rising stockpiles. The polysilicon destocking process was underway, but it would likely take a significant time as the production and capacity expansion data kept coming in stronger than expected, resulting in Chinese suppliers would have to do more on prices later this year.

Mono-crystalline wafer prices continued rising this week as weaker-than-expected supply data retained the market confidence made better by larger-than-expected cell production restrictions resulting from wafer supply shortage. However, market players remained cautious, as the sufficient polysilicon supply backed the recent production retrieval from Chinese wafer makers, while the rising wafer production utilization rates raised concerns over an oversupply.Mono-crystalline PERC cell prices closed higher on Wednesday as some Chinese suppliers' ongoing production constraints heightened worries of a prolonged shortage in China, but the appetite for n-mono-crystalline cells from the narrowing price gap eroded the market share of mono-crystalline PERC cells.Mono-crystalline PERC module prices were flat this week as major players held off from making big moves amid the rising silicon materials when they hadn't any definitive evidence to prove that the demand would recover soon. Top Chinese producers controlled their offering prices to keep their profit margins as the rising silicon material costs also limited the price competition by new entrants, even though mono-crystalline PERC module demand in China remained slow. Besides, n-mono-crystalline module prices held broadly steady this week as the downstream solar project developers set their targeting module purchasing prices, pressing the prices of mono-crystalline PERC modules.