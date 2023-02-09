ALLY Energy to Host Annual Meeting Thursday, Feb. 16

HOUSTON, TX (Feb. 9, 2023) - ALLY Energy invites energy executives, business leaders, decision makers, and ALLY corporate members to attend the "Krewe de ALLY" Annual Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT at the Greater Houston Partnership.



ALLY also welcomes media and other individuals interested in learning more about how to address the challenges and opportunities in the energy workforce of the future. Guests will celebrate carnival style with a jazz brunch, exciting speakers, and will learn about the ongoing efforts to humanize energy and how industry change-makers are paving the way for the all-inclusive energy future. Speakers include:• John Whitmire, Texas State Senator and candidate for Mayor of Houston• Rebecca Hofman, president and chief executive officer for Blockchain for Energy• Deane Ilukowicz, chief people officer for TPI Composites• David Reid, chief technology officer and chief marketing officer for NOV• Richard Dwelle, president and co-founder for Rearden Digital Assets[MS1]• Fred Navarre, director of marketing, communications, and engagement for ALLY Energy.To register please follow, https://www.allyenergy.com/events/2023-annual-meeting."I am excited to collaborate with so many innovators and luminaries that are dramatically upending the energy sector in such a positive and meaningful way. Together we will move faster and go further in our efforts towards net zero and a resilient energy workforce," commented Navarre.ALLY Energy is an online workforce development platform for professionals seeking work in the global energy industry. Currently, a total of 35 member companies have joined the ALLY Community. CEO and founder, Katie Mehnert is an ambassador for the United States Department of Energy and a representative for the National Petroleum Council. A former executive in Big Oil, Mehnert started ALLY in her West Houston home in 2014 and in eight years has bootstrapped the company to record growth."As a proud member of the ALLY Energy network, we are thrilled to be a part of this community that has provided such great value to TPI Composites and our people. I am especially excited to come together with like-minded individuals who are passionate about the talent the energy industry needs to support growth and the future of the energy workforce at the ALLY Annual Meeting," commented Ilukowicz.For more information about ALLY Energy please visit, https://www.allyenergy.com/.