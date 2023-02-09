INTERSOLAR & EES MIDDLE EAST AND MIDDLE EAST ENERGY 2023 ARE GEARING UP TO HELP NAVIGATING THROUGH THE ENERGY TRANSITION

Dubai/Pforzheim/Freiburg, February 8, 2023 - Middle East energy transitions are picking up speed. Driven by well-designed auctions, favorable financing conditions and declining technology costs, renewables are being brought into the mainstream. The Middle East is set to become a market leader in renewable energy. Up to 90GW of renewable energy capacity, mainly solar and wind power, is planned across the MENA region over the next 10 to 20 years. Renewable energy will account for 34% of total power sector investments across the MENA region over the next five years.



In its sixth year, Intersolar, ees (electrical energy storage) and Middle East Energy are joining forces to offer the industry the ideal platform in the MENA region - this year with an extended renewable energy section in the exhibition halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre in March and a three-day conference track."Middle East Energy's partnership with Intersolar aims to create a wealth of opportunities to the energy industry in the MEA region. The overwhelming interest from our attendees in solar and energy storage sectors enabled us to expand further on the partnership and serve the market needs together." said Azzan Mohamed, Exhibition Director Energy - Middle East & Africa of Informa Markets. Intersolar & ees Middle East will enable exhibitors to form valuable business relationships and network with decision makers in the region bringing together the best solutions to the right people.Unprecedented challenges such as a need for increased investment, a growing demand for hydrogen, and industry-wide collaboration to tackle carbon emissions have boosted interest in Middle East Energy and Intersolar/ees Middle East 2023 - an industry exhibition and conference with over 20,000 energy professionals forecast to attend. The exhibition will bring together over 800 exhibitors from 170 countries, across five dedicated product sectors including backup generators and critical power, transmission and distribution, energy conservation and management, smart solutions and renewables and clean energy, in which Intersolar & ees is located.The world-class conference reflects latest trendsThe Middle East is set to become a market leader in renewable energy. The Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference will take place from March 7-9 and is a must-visit for those who can sense the sea of change in the energy industry and want to get the inside track. Latest advancements in renewable energy, energy storage and green hydrogen are on stage at the conference area located at the Intersolar/ees section of Dubai's World Trade Centre. The Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference is the platform for the renewable energy industry as it gathers to engage in meaningful dialogue, identify industry pain points, and showcase the latest in energy trends. Among the top sessions are MENA Solar Market Outlook, Utility-Scale Solar - New Technologies to Optimize Design, Reduce Cost and Improve Yield, Energy Storage Market & Technology Outlook and Utility-Scale Solar & Storage and Grid Integration. "We believe that content is king and meaningful conversions matter. That is why we are more than happy to produce a powerful Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference in Dubai", Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director Solar Promotion International adds. Registration is now live, free of charge and CPD accredited for up to 18 hours.To find out more about the event, please click the following link: https://www.intersolar.ae/homeTo register for the event, please click on the following link, https://www.intersolar.ae/registrationAbout Intersolar & ees Middle EastIn its sixth year, Intersolar, ees (electrical energy storage) and Middle East Energy are joining forces to offer the industry the ideal energy platform in the MENA region. The 48th Middle East Energy Exhibition will host the Intersolar/ees Middle East exhibition and conference from March 7 - 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. Intersolar and ees Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. The organizers expect 800 exhibitors and more than 20,000 international visitors at the co-located events.Intersolar Middle East is part of the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, installers, service providers project developers, planners, and start-ups of the solar industry. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, Long Beach, Gandhinagar, São Paulo, Dubai and Mexico City.ees Middle East is part of the international exhibition series for batteries and energy storage systems and brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.