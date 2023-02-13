Leclanché to Feature its Full Suite of Energy Storage Technology, Proprietary EMS and Integration Capabilities at ESNA Conference and Expo

LONG BEACH, Calif. and ANDERSON, Ind., February 13, 2023 - Energy storage solution provider Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) will be featuring its complete hardware, software and system integration capabilities at Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America conference.



The co-located conferences, being held in Long Beach, Calif. from February 14 to 16, are the energy industry's premier solar + storage event. Visitors to Leclanché's booth, #1413, will learn about the company's breakthrough LeBlockTM energy storage solution, its proprietary energy management software (EMS) and comprehensive system integration skills.LeBlock features a fully modular and scalable building block design that is ideal for microgrids, a wide range of utility applications and EV fast-charging systems. It integrates system auxiliaries and its plug and play architecture makes it easy to interconnect and supporting fast installation on-site. Battery capacity can be easily augmented. Critically, LeBlock reduces the total cost of ownership, as well as its own environmental footprint, through simplified logistics and installation, possible reconfiguration and easy return for recycling at the end of its life cycle.Leclanché's EMS is a key component of its storage solution. It enables system operators to optimize the use of the battery energy storage system (BESS) and energy production assets while its monitoring interface simplifies control of the entire energy system.Finally, the company's extensive portfolio of stationary storage projects across a range of applications worldwide allows it to offer integration support or turnkey project management to meet the needs of its customers.To book an in-booth appointment or for more information about Leclanche's full suite of hardware, software and integration capabilities, write to info@leclanche.com or visit www.leclanche.com.LeBlock is a trademark of Leclanché SA. All other trade names are the property of their respective owners.About LeclanchéHeadquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading global provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is organised in three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).