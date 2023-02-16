Aurora Solar Announces Expansion of Operations in Canada

February 16, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO - Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced it incorporated in Ontario with dedicated Engineering, Product, and Design teams to help scale the company to its next phase of growth. Valued at over $4 billion with more than $500 million in funding, Aurora Solar's team of 500 and growing is proud to power upwards of 100,000 solar projects every week, with 90 percent of the top 100 US residential solar installers counting on Aurora's AI-powered software to help meet the rapid demand for solar energy.



"We are thrilled to announce Aurora's incorporation in Canada," said Chris Hopper, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Solar. "Canada's work in the renewable energy sector combined with its experienced and skilled pool of SaaS talent make it an ideal location for Aurora Solar as we expand our footprint. Our Canadian presence highlights our commitment to creating a future of solar for all, and we look forward to furthering our mission with support from Canadian colleagues."Globalizing and Scaling Technology That Combats Climate ChangeBuilding on an already strong foundation, Aurora Solar is proud to:● Support over 7,000 of the solar industry's most successful organizations to help tackle climate change;● Leverage its powerful AI software alongside its customers to avoid over 60 million tons of CO2 since inception; and,● Be recognized on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500 as well as the 2022 Forbes AI 50, and ranked as one of the 2022 Best Remote Companies to Work For by Built In."Aurora Solar's Canadian launch marks a long-term investment in Canada, offering remote-first flexibility, and a collaborative, inclusive environment enjoyed by all Aurorans as we unite on our mission to build a sustainable future," said Thusha Agampodi, Director of Engineering, Aurora Solar. "As a resident of Ontario, I'm incredibly proud and excited to continue building on our team's momentum here, leveraging the diverse talent pool across Canada."Aurora Solar is now hiring for remote positions in Canada across Product, Design, Engineering, and more. For more information, see our careers page here.About Aurora SolarAurora is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and over 10 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50 and was listed on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500, and voted the best solar software by Solar Power World in 2021. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.