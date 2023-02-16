Coremax Technology Launches New CMX10K240V Split Phase Hybrid Inverter for Residential ESS

Coremax Technology has launched the CMX10K240V Split Phase Hybrid Inverter for Residential ESS, a 120V/240VAC 208V Split Phase 8kW or 10kW hybrid inverter designed for maximum efficiency and reliable power for residential energy storage systems. With multiple operation modes and intelligent battery management, the inverter provides customers with the best value for their investment.

Shenzhen, China - Coremax Technology, a leading manufacturer of energy storage systems, has announced the launch of its latest product, the CMX10K240V 10kW Split Phase Hybrid Inverter for Residential ESS.



More Headlines Articles

The CMX10K240V is a 120V/240VAC 208V Split Phase 8kW or 10kW hybrid inverter designed to provide reliable and efficient power for residential energy storage systems. Equipped with a high-frequency transformer and dual MPPT design, the inverter offers maximum efficiency of up to 97.6%.The new inverter offers multiple operation modes, including grid-tied, off-grid, and grid-tied with backup power. The intelligent battery management system ensures the longevity of the battery and provides real-time monitoring of the system's performance."We are excited to launch our new CMX10K240V 10kW Split Phase Hybrid Inverter for Residential ESS," said John Lee, CEO of Coremax Technology. "Our inverter provides a high level of efficiency and performance, ensuring customers get the best value for their investment. We are committed to providing innovative and reliable energy storage systems to our customers."The CMX10K240V is available for purchase now. For more information on this and other Coremax Technology products, visit the company's website.About Coremax TechnologyCoremax Technology is a leading manufacturer of energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company has a commitment to innovative design, quality manufacturing, and exceptional customer service. With a focus on research and development, Coremax Technology provides the latest technology in energy storage systems to its customers.