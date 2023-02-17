Clean Energy Associates’ new Battery Energy Storage System Report to help buyers navigate a complex industry

Denver, Colorado—Clean Energy Associates, the leading provider of technical due diligence and engineering services for solar PV and energy storage around the globe, announced the launch of a new product, their upcoming Battery Energy Storage System Price Forecasting Report, to equip energy storage buyers with tools to navigate procurement in an increasingly complex industry. The first edition will be issued in May 2023.



The upcoming new report builds on similar comprehensive analyses of the solar PV industry, for which Clean Energy Associates is already well-known. It will take a deep dive into today's sprawling energy storage supply chain, which consists of dozens of critical minerals and supplier countries."Shifting policies mean new economic opportunities, along with new regulations to follow," said Dan Shreve, Clean Energy Associates' Vice President of Market Intelligence. "As interest and investment in energy storage continues to grow, so too does the need for information to understand the new market landscape. We believe this report will be a must-read for anyone looking to understand and have success in this complicated market."In a highly competitive energy storage environment, Shreve said the new BESS report will give clients an edge by distilling Clean Energy Associates' subject matter expertise into a go-to guide, providing essential information to make energy storage procurement work.According to Clean Energy Associates, the report will facilitate comprehensive pricing forecasts. Detailed price breakdowns will touch on manufacturing, overhead and labor costs, providing a detailed picture of what's driving costs. This will include cost trajectories of critical minerals, pricing within the marketplace for these commodities, and associated sensitivity analyses for larger downstream components.New tax incentives in the U.S. and Europe aim to jumpstart domestic industries, but the battery supply chain will continue to span the globe. The report will detail the current global suppliers, mapping out the shifting supply and demand that has changed the market in recent years. "Given the intricacies around labor costs and regulations in every country, accurate pricing hinges on understanding the full lifecycle from mining to manufacturing," Sheve said.Alongside the granular details, a general industry snapshot will provide a birds-eye view of where this fast-evolving industry stands today. The intent is to strike a balance between the fine details and broad picture critical to success in any role, from direct offtakers to industry analysts.As Shreve puts it, "The complexity and thin margins for error in the energy storage industry means every advantage helps. Clean Energy Associates' BESS report will make industry expertise accessible to help buyers stay on top of all the moving parts."To engage with Clean Energy Associates ahead of the report's release in May, reach out at the Intersolar conference in Long Beach on February 14-16, and CERAWeek in Houston on March 6-10.