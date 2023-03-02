Soltec supplies 70 MW of its SFOne tracker to EDP Renewables in Spain

Murcia, March 2nd 2023. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has signed an agreement with EDP Renewables ("EDPR") to supply 70 MW of its SFOne tracker in two projects in Spain. One of the solar plants is located in the province of Cuenca (40 MW) and the other in Huelva (30 MW).



These projects will feature Soltec's SFOne solar trackers with a 1-in-vertical configuration. This solar tracker maximizes energy efficiency and minimizes visual impact thanks to its lower size compared to other solar tracker configurations. Thus, Soltec complies with the principles of minimizing visual impact and occupation area set forth by ecovoltaic, which governs all plants where the company operates.The solar plants will feature a total of 1,183 SFOne solar trackers and 124,916 modules. Furthermore, these two solar plants will jointly avoid the emission of 141,260 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, contributing to reducing the impact and pollution of the area. The 70 MW from both plants are equivalent to the energy needed to power 20,180 homes."This is the first of what we hope will be many agreements signed with EDPR to supply our solar trackers. We are very pleased to work with a company of this magnitude and to continue driving the energy transition in Spain. Soltec's goal has been and will continue to be the decarbonization of the economy, and that is why we are guided by the firm principles of ecovoltaic: circular economy, socioeconomic excellence, and proper resource management so that everyone has access to clean energy," said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.About SoltecSoltec Power Holdings (ticker: 'SOL') is a company specialized in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.