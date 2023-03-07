Zendure Showcases Its Portable, Solar Power Solutions at Intersolar Middle East Energy

Zendure, one of the fastest-growing clean energy tech startups, reveals its latest portable, solar power solution SuperBase V at Intersolar Middle East Energy(Dubai) from March 7-9, 2023.



More Headlines Articles

Zendure SuperBase V, is the first modular, portable power station with semi-solid state batteries to provide more reliable, safer, cleaner energy from RV and off-grid living to EV charging, to whole-home power and emergency backup. By combining the SuperBase V, extended satellite batteries, smart house panels, EV chargers, solar panels, and the ZEN+ intelligent cloud platform, Zendure provides a comprehensive energy storage system that is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas-powered generators."After attending Intersolar North America, I was able to meet and talk with some of the most influential people in the energy storage industry," said Bryan Liu, Zendure CEO. "Everyone was actively sharing their impressive visions for the long-term success of clean/solar energy, which inspired me and sparked some new ideas for Zendure's product development. Intersolar Middle East Energy should be another great learning experience for me."SMART, WHOLE-HOME POWERSuperBase V features industry-leading semi-solid-state batteries, which boast a higher energy density and greater damage resistance than lithium-ion phosphate batteries. Power is customizable and expands from 6.4kWh to 64kWh, meaning the right set-up can store enough energy to power a typical household for a week or more.As the first and only system that can supply 120V/240V dual voltage from a single base unit, SuperBase V can charge small and large appliances simultaneously, including refrigerators, heating and cooling systems, oven, and more at the same time. And when the unexpected happens, SuperBase V's backup power switches on instantly without interruption, preventing damage or disruption to sensitive equipment.SuperBase V also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home systems for intuitive, convenient voice control. The Zendure app also gives users tools to monitor, manage and customize energy use, which can significantly reduce the energy bill.EV CHARGING AT HOME OR ON-THE-GOZendure also has EV charging capabilities at home and on-the-go. With up to 12,000W of power distribution, the Home Panel can charge two vehicles at the same time and provide AC power to up to ten circuits around the house. Portable level 2 EV charging also supports public power station input, and the SuperBase V paired with a battery pack adds an extra 40 miles to keep drivers moving between pit stops.Each base station comes with a variety of hook-ups and 14 ports, including AC, USB-A and USB-C and a 12V car outlet for limitless power possibilities. It's also equipped with a pull-out handle and motorized wheels for easier portability around homes and on-the-go.To meet with Zendure or schedule a demo, SuperBase V, SuperBase Pro and SuperBase M on site at Intersolar Dubai please contact Chris Chiu at chris.qiu@zendure.com.More information can be found at Zendure.com (Affiliate: ShareASale).ABOUT ZENDUREZendure is one of the fastest-growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California, and the Greater Bay Area in China, as well as Japan. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest battery technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. To learn more visit Zendure.com and follow Zendure on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.