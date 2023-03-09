Encore Renewable Energy announces Blake Sturcke as CEO joining Chad Farrell to expand the company

Encore Renewable Energy, a leading full-service community-scale renewable energy development company, announced today that Blake Sturcke is now CEO, joining Encore's Founder and CEO, Chad Farrell, to jointly lead the company's expansion and accelerated deployment of solar and energy storage projects. Blake has been with Encore since 2015. In addition to having served in several leadership positions in the clean energy industry, Blake has a wealth of experience in corporate and project finance, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions gained over a 15-year career as an investment banking executive prior to joining the clean energy workforce.



"Blake has been a guiding force and partner in the growth of Encore for over seven years," said Chad Farrell, Founder and CEO of Encore. "He's been an integral part of our successful deployment of over 90 community-scale solar projects and in securing over $200 million dollars of corporate and project-level funding to date and will have a leading role in the deployment of 500 MW of solar and energy storage over the next five years."In his previous roles as CFO and then President, Blake was responsible for Encore's operating and financing activities in addition to overseeing corporate development, engineering and construction, people and talent, legal, and M&A activities. This new leadership structure combines both their strengths and provides a unique opportunity to deliver best-in-class solar and energy storage infrastructure from origination through commissioning and beyond."Addressing climate change is not just a moral imperative, but also an economic one," said Blake Sturcke. "The energy transition is the single largest economic opportunity of this century and joining Chad in leading our talented team to meet this critical moment by deploying solar and energy storage assets will allow me to do my part in creating a more sustainable future for generations to come."###About Encore Renewable EnergyEncore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leader in commercial renewable energy with a proven track record in solar development from concept to completion. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, their team specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of solar and energy storage projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and carports. As a values-led company, Encore is committed to revitalizing communities and creating a cleaner, brighter future for all. For more information about Encore, please visit encorerenewableenergy.com. Stay connected via Twitter and LinkedIn.