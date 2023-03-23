Globally Solar Trackers Market Poised To Reach 37,196.86 MW by 2031

The global solar trackers market is likely to reach an installed capacity worth 37,196.86 MW in another nine years. In 2020, the annual installed capacity of solar trackers stood at 6998.8 MW. By 2031, the annual installed capacity will peak to 37,196.86 MW by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.



The report postulates that with the increase in demand for photovoltaic (PV), rise in feed-in tariff (FIT), and incentive schemes by the governments will cause the rise in trackers. Additionally, the growth in prices of electricity is augmenting the photovoltaic market. This, in turn, is propelling forward the solar trackers market. which is further fuelling the solar trackers market.The efficiency of solar cells is augmented by tracking systems, which has a positive impact on the market. On the contrary, the capital-intensive technology is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the next few years.The solar trackers market has been segmented into solar photovoltaic PV, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), and Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) on the basis of technology. CPV makes up the prime segment of the market for solar trackers since Concentrated Photovoltaics have numerous advantages to offer.As far as the product is concerned, the market has been divided into dual axis, single axis, and fixed solar systems. Single axis trackers are primarily employed in solar PV systems. As opposed to dual axis trackers, single axis trackers are cost-friendly in nature and offer high electricity output. Single axis trackers comprise a single axis for rotation. They can be vertical, polar or tilted, and horizontally aligned. Dual axis trackers, on the other hand, comprise two axes for rotation and vertically trap maximum solar radiations.Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific claim the dominant share of solar tracker market globally.In 2020, Europe was the market leader and took the lion's share of more than 60% in the market on the basis of annual installed capacity. North America followed Europe and made up 26% of the market in the same year. Germany, Italy, Greece, and Spain are the prime markets for solar trackers in Europe.In terms of growth, Spain, within the European region, and China, within Asia Pacific, are set for the swiftest growth when compared to all other countries. This can be attributed to the government support extended in these countries for energy generation via renewable sources.Even though the market for solar trackers is fragmented in nature, a few firms have managed to establish their foothold since the past few years. Some of these major firms are Frontier Technology Group Ltd., Amonix, Energia Ercam, Mechatron, Ideematech Deutschland GmbH, SmartTrak Solar Systems Pvt. Ltd, and Haosolar Co. Ltd. Among these, China-based Haosolar Co. Ltd. emerged as the largest producer of solar trackers in 2020. It represented 23% on the basis of the annual installed capacity. The 2020 market leader was trailed by Spanish firm Abengoa and USA based SunPower.Speaking of the Indian solar tracker market, India's solar tracker market is poised for CAGR of over 5% between 2022 to 2027. In the said period, the photovoltaic segment may dominate, given the larger number of projects in the pipeline when pitted against concentrated solar power projects because of lower cost and simplicity. Among the notable additions in the Indian solar market is the commissioning of the country's largest single axis tracker system in April 2022. The project in Dholera, Gujarat has been commissioned by Tata Solar Power System and boasts of 300 MW. It will generate 774 MUs every year.Gensol Engineering Ltd has acquired Pune-based solar tracker specialist Scorpius Trackers for INR 135 crore. Scorpius has developed its own patented tracker controller, software, and innovative structure designs, which, it claims, help deliver faster payback periods and result in higher overall returns on investment.With the acquisition of Scorpius Trackers, Gensol will be able to offer its clients an end-to-end EPC solution that includes innovative solar tracking technology.Scorpius Trackers will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gensol Engineering.Scorpius has 600 MW capacity in operation across India, Japan, Africa, and the Middle East. Further, it has Letter of Intents for 800 MW in hand.Due to the strong synergies between the two businesses, Gensol estimates the combined revenue of its solar division to reach INR 23 billion in FY 2023-24."By combining our expertise in solar EPC and Scorpius's strong reputation and expertise in solar trackers, will help us offer a comprehensive EPC package. We see the global demand for trackers is growing faster than the overall demand for mounting systems as solar energy projects that use trackers generate significantly more ROI [return on investment] than projects that do not" said Anmol Singh Jaggi, managing director of Gensol Engineering."According to Wood Mackenzie, the global tracker market is expected to be a $71 billion cumulative opportunity from 2020 to 2030, representing approximately 682 GW of solar installed over that time period. We are excited to join forces with Gensol and bring our innovative solar tracking solutions to even more clients globally," added Shailesh Vaidya, CEO of Scorpius Trackers. "Together, we will be able to create leading positions in major markets for solar in India and outside."