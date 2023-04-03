muGrid Analytics to Support Dubuque Airport in Shift to Renewable Energy

muGrid Analytics has been selected by Dubuque Regional Airport to lead the battery system selection and integration that supports the construction of a battery energy storage system plus solar array in partnership with Eagle Point Solar.



"We are thrilled to introduce cutting edge distributed energy to the Dubuque community as we work together with Eagle Point Solar," said Amy Simpkins, CEO of muGrid Analytics.The airport was awarded a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to cover most of the cost for this first phase of renewable energy implementation at Dubuque's airport. The airport is hoping to pursue further green energy projects in future phases to power the airfield lighting and eventually the airport's general facilities.The solar array will be installed next to the Captain Robert L. Martin Terminal Building with a battery energy storage system beside it, which will help to reduce the terminal's peak demand charges in the late afternoon and evening.Once construction is complete, the solar plus storage system will be operated using muGrid's Redcloud RealTime economic dispatch software."Our Redcloud RealTime economic dispatch software helps the system maximize savings for the owner by operating the batteries more intelligently," said Dr. Travis Simpkins, muGrid Founder and CTO. "Using artificial intelligence to operate batteries allows us to save the customer more on their utility bill. That leads to more distributed energy projects getting built in the future which is good for our electrical grid and the environment."About: muGrid Analytics helps clients maximize returns on energy investments and make smart, data-driven choices that put solar, energy storage, and microgrid projects in the ground. muGrid provides disruptively innovative solutions for distributed energy resource performance throughout the project lifecycle, from feasibility analysis to operations. Learn more at https://www.mugrid.com/.