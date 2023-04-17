Kseng Solar takes part in the 20th International Green Energy Expo in Korea

April 12-14 in Daegu, the 20th International Green Energy Expo — Korea's largest, three Asian and ten world's largest exhibition of renewable technologies successfully drew a large number of visitors eager to explore advanced renewable energy solutions. Kseng Solar exhibited the expo with its vast range of solar racking solutions, covering roof-mount, ground-mount, etc, and our team of experts spoke with numerous interested visitors, who were impressed by the quality and reliability of our products.



Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Large gap roof mounting systems, Standing Seam Roof Mounting Systems, Triangle Flat Roof Mounting Systems- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Aluminum Ground Mounting SystemAccording to Wood Mackenzie, South Korea has set an ambitious target of installing 34GW of solar power by 2030 as part of its basic electricity supply plan. As one of the leading suppliers of solar mounting solutions in the country, Kseng Solar has years of field-proven experience in South Korea, and its efficient and high-quality solar mounting solutions have been greatly favored by local clients, making Kseng Solar a trusted partner in the country's journey push towards a carbon zero future.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to provide more advanced and powerful solar racking solutions and build a stronger local team, helping to create a sustainable future and build a greener Korea.