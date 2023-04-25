SMA Hires Seasoned Executive to Lead Operations for North America

As Vice President of U.S. Operations, Peschke will oversee SMA's operations for all North America, including supply chain management and procurement, logistics, and strategy; and operational support for the SMA sales and service business in North America. The role is increasingly important as SMA sees ongoing growth in new and existing markets throughout the continent.



"We are so glad to welcome Eric to the executive team here in the U.S.," said Pat Berry, Managing Director of SMA Americas. "With our rapid growth and expansion across North America, Eric's role is incredibly important and will help us ensure an optimal experience for our customers and partners."Peschke brings extensive experience in operations, process, manufacturing and more. He comes to SMA from global industrial supplier Rexel, where he worked for almost a decade - most recently as Vice President of Operations and Services. At Rexel he was responsible for building and maintaining the operational infrastructure (which included contract manufacturing) to support a business that realized growth of over 500% during his tenure. Before that Peschke held executive roles in operations with process control company Valin Corporation."It's a fantastic opportunity to join SMA and bring my career experience in operations to such a dynamic company," said Peschke. "This is an exciting time to be in the solar industry, and I am fortunate to be leading a talented team as we work together to enhance the quality and function of the organization as it continues to grow."Eric holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University's Dyson School of Applied Economics & Management and graduate studies at MIT in Management and Leadership. He has a particular interest in working with an international customer base and global e-commerce.