KiloVault Launches Next-Generation Lithium Energy Storage System

(May 1, 2023, Boxborough, Massachusetts) KiloVault, an innovator in off-grid, residential and commercial energy storage systems, announced today the launch of a new 19.2kWh lithium energy storage system that provides secure, long-lasting off-grid and on-grid backup energy storage for a variety of applications, including home and business.



More Headlines Articles

"The new KiloVault HAB-XL is one of the most powerful residential batteries available today," said KiloVault Founder and CEO Sascha Deri. "Whether you're a homeowner or business owner, this new battery provides a superior source of long-lasting off-grid and on-grid backup energy storage for a wide range of needs." Deri noted that the system can easily be broken down into modules, making it easy to transport or move up and down stairs. "This system has very high power discharging and charging capabilities to support the latest, more powerful full-home inverters. It will work in a wide range of environments, including residential backup, commercial and industrial power, self-supply, peak-time-of-use charge reduction, and demand response."Deri continued: "The floor-mounted HAB XL builds upon the technology we developed for the wall-hanging KiloVault HAB. The XL version has industry-leading amp-hour capacity and deep cycle performance. The KiloVault HAB-XL is a great fit and expands easily for home and business owners who want superior energy security, phenomenal energy storage scaling capacity and longevity with a sleek design." The system comes with a 10-year warranty, ensuring reliable, long-lasting power.Advanced Options AvailableThe KiloVault HAB-XL offers UL9540A certification at both the cell and system levels and can be expanded from 19.2kWh up to 384kWh with 20 units in parallel connection. It also offers advanced monitoring capabilities with a configurable digital interface for tracking battery vitals, providing a communication interface for remote monitoring using an app or website, and enabling safety cut-offs in case of system anomalies.Customers have consistently rated KiloVault as a top supplier of renewable energy solutions for residential and commercial applications. Carl Podlogar, a sailor who transited the equatorial Pacific noted, " KiloVault rocks! Your customer care is A+, an especially important characteristic for any blue water sailboat."The KiloVault HAB-XL is plug-and-play compatible with Growatt, Victron, Sol-Ark, Schneider, SMA, Megarevo and others because of its robust communication capabilities. The system also features integrated rapid shutdown, an electrical safety requirement set for solar PV systems by the National Electrical Code, leading the way in national safety standards for quick shutdown in energy storage devices.How to OrderHAB-XL is available for order now and is shipping to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. To order or to get more information on the KiloVault HAB-XL 19.2kWh Lithium Energy Storage System, please visit our website or contact us at info@kilovault.com.About KiloVaultKiloVault® provides innovative and affordable renewable energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, storing the sun, and saving the planet. They design, market, and sell energy storage based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce the impact of humanity on the environment. KiloVault is headquartered at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information, visit kilovault.com or call toll-free 888-218-5924.