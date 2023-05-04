Senate Passes Repeal of Solar Tariff Moratorium, Sending Congressional Review Act Resolution to the President’s Desk

"The Senate's approval of the Congressional Review Act resolution to repeal the Biden administration's solar tariff moratorium poses a threat to the American economy and the clean energy transition. The bill seeks to impose retroactive duties that will bring a halt to the booming solar growth in the U.S. and undermine the administration's climate objectives. To prevent the loss of tens of thousands of solar jobs, reduce electricity costs, and avoid an increase in harmful greenhouse gas emissions, we urge President Biden to veto this destructive legislation."



More Headlines Articles

About ACORE:For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.