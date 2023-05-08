At Renogy, The Focus Is On The Highest Quality Bifacial Solar Panels

Renogy, the leading manufacturer of renewable solar energy in America, proudly announces the launch of its newest product bifacial solar panels today. With high solar cell efficiency and solar panel output, its new product aims to serve the world's businesses with the best in the industry.



Founded in 2010, the company specializes in bifacial solar panel production for marine and RV applications and has been expanding to home and even commercial use. With every product, Renogy strives to exceed customer expectations with premium quality, competitive pricing, and timely product delivery.The brand is committed to make a long-lasting impact on planet Earth by removing barriers to sustainable living and energy independence. The company features premium Grade A+ monocrystalline solar cells, half-cut cells, PERC technology, a bypass diode network, and ten bus bars. Renogy exports its products from the United States to Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and so on, where they have garnered acclaim at every level.With a mission to empower the energy independence of 50 million people with DIY-friendly and renewable energy products by the year 2030, Renogy stands out in the industry as the leading bifacial solar panels manufacturer in America. Their bifacial solar panels make a great option even in the most challenging environmental conditions. In order to remain at the top of the sector globally, the company is committed to continuously investing in R&D to provide industry-leading innovations and products.Renogy bifacial solar panels can capture sunlight from both sides and provide up to 30% more energy than traditional solar panels. The innovative design of these solar panels further ensures more power even in partially shaded conditions. It can maximize the energy output and, at the same time, protect the cells from overheating.Renogy bifacial solar panels help in the acceleration of snow shedding. The panels warm up very quickly. Due to their backside availability, these solar panels can provide unstoppable solar power for your off-grid life. The panels have a durable IP68 rating junction box and a remarkable ability to withstand wind and snow loads. The panels also come with an enhanced 25-year performance warranty.Renogy (USA) panels installation process is also very quick and efficient. The panels come with 20 pre-drilled holes on the backside. This ensures fast and secure mounting for off-grid applications such as rooftops, RVs, yachts, cabins, sunrooms, and more."Renogy sincerely hopes to be your partner for worldwide business. We are optimistic that humankind can achieve a sustainable future where renewable is a core of our energy supply. Renogy intends to be a driving force behind the push for sustainable living and energy independence. We provide the best quality bifacial solar panels for mobile and residential scenarios, which sets us apart from the competition," says the Founder of Renogy.Know more information on Renogy 220-watt monocrystalline bifacial solar panel on the Renogy website(USA): https://www.renogy.com/bifacial-220-watt-12-volt-monocrystalline-solar-panel/.About Renogy:Renogy is a leader in solar and sustainable energy with a mission to dramatically accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions for everyone around the world. Renogy's all-in-one solutions are easy to choose, install and operate, and the company's solar panels, accessories, portables, and batteries deliver more power for the best value on the market today.