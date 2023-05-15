BSLBATT Ultra-Thin Wall Mounted Solar Battery PowerLine -5 with IEC62619 Certification

The IEC62619 certification is an internationally recognized standard for safety requirements for secondary lithium-ion battery cells and modules used in stationary applications. It ensures that the products meet stringent safety guidelines and technical requirements, including mechanical, electrical, and thermal performance. The certification is issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), a leading organization for the development and publication of international standards for various electrical and electronic technologies.



More Headlines Articles

The BSLBATT Ultra-Thin wall mounted solar battery PowerLine -5 boasts a sleek and compact design, which allows for easy installation in tight spaces, making it a perfect fit for modern homes and businesses. With its advanced lithium-ion battery technology, the PowerLine -5 provides efficient energy storage and seamless integration with renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power.Key features of the BSLBATT PowerLine -5 include:● Ultra-thin, space-saving design for easy wall mounting● High energy density: 102kg/Wh● Long cycle life 8000cycles @80% DOD● Compatible with various 48V inverters● Extra-long 15-year warranty and technical support● Advanced Battery Management System (BMS) for optimal performance and safety● Wide operating temperature range for versatile applications"Receiving the IEC62619 certification for our PowerLine -5 battery system is a significant milestone for BSLBATT," said Aydan, Energy Storage Marketing Director at BSLBATT. "This certification not only validates the safety and performance of our product but also reinforces our commitment to providing innovative energy storage solutions that meet the highest industry standards."The BSLBATT Ultra-Thin Wall Mount Battery PowerLine -5 is now available for purchase through authorized distributors and partners. For more information about the PowerLine -5 and BSLBATT's complete range of energy storage solutions, please visit [website] or contact our sales team at inquiry@bsl-battery.com. purchase through authorized distributors and partners.About BSLBATT:BSLBATT is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of advanced energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, BSLBATT is dedicated to providing reliable and efficient energy storage systems that empower individuals and organizations to harness the full potential of renewable energy sources.