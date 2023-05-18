Kseng Solar exhibits its latest solar racking solutions at Greenpower 2023 in Poland

From May 16 to 18 in Poznań, Poland, Kseng Solar made an appearance at GreenPower 2023, the most comprehensive presentation of the renewable energy industry companies in the country. Kseng Solar's all-scenario solar mounting systems came into the spotlight and attracted thousands of visitors during the three-day expo. Notably, Kseng Solar has set up a local logistics center in Poland, ensuring timely service and better experiences for clients in Poland and its neighboring regions.



Presented Products- Easy Solar Bracket: Universal Easy Solar Bracket, Balcony Easy Solar Bracket- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Universal Rapid Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting SystemAccording to the Polish research institute Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO), the Polish PV market is expected to grow strongly in the current decade, reaching 30 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2030. Based on comprehensive local service and competitive solar racking solutions, Kseng Solar is committed to supporting the country's clean transition towards a carbon-zero future through quality products and strong partnerships.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more cutting-edge solar racking solutions and top-class customer services, to empower every household, business, and community with clean energy.